Dinos dominate Bobcats in back-to-back wins, extend record to 4–0

By Leigh Patrick, November 24 2025—

The Dinos women’s basketball team delivered a weekend masterclass in dominance, sweeping the Brandon University Bobcats with explosive offence, relentless defence and a bench so deep it left no doubt they’re the team to beat this season. Friday’s game was an offensive showcase in a 98-67 win, followed by a defensive clinic on Saturday as they closed out the weekend with an 80-48 win.

From the moment the ball left fifth-year guard Pollyanna Storie’s hands and dropped cleanly through the net just five seconds into the game, the Dinos made their intentions clear: this was going to be a win. They hit six of their first seven shots, surging to a 14-4 lead within the first three minutes. Fifth-year guard Amelie Collin showed her versatility all over the court, from defence to offence, from dishing assists, forcing steals and of course, scoring. While second-year guard Christine Geraldo and fourth-year guard Milica Gajic orchestrated a fluid offence that saw nine different players score in the opening quarter.

The Bobcats opened the second quarter with a jumper, but the Dinos responded with another three-pointer and a steady stream of layups and mid-range shots. The pace evened out, with both teams trading baskets and turnovers, but the Dinos maintained control. Geraldo continued to distribute and rebound, while Storie and Gajic added to the scoring score sheet. The Dinos entered halftime with a 54-45 lead, with their depth and tempo keeping the Bobcats on their heels.

The third quarter saw a push from the Bobcats, including a three-pointer to open the half, but the Dinos’ defence responded accordingly and tightened. Geraldo knocked down two free throws, Milum added a layup and Emma Yarwood broke through with a clean finish at the rim. Calgary outscored Brandon 20–11 in the quarter, extending their lead to 74–56.

The final quarter was a showcase of the Dinos’ offensive firepower as they ended the game the way it started. Collin hit another three-pointer off a Geraldo assist. New to the team, Raya Hafez showed off, draining two more and fourth-year guard Kourtney Oss and Yarwood added layups to seal the deal. The Dinos closed out the game with a 98-67 win with 11 players posting points throughout the night.

The Calgary Dinos walked into game two of the weekend flying high — undefeated and ready to cap off the back-to-back with another statement win. From the opening tip, it was clear they hadn’t lost a step.

Geraldo showed off her knack for timing and set the tone early on with her fastbreak assist to fourth-year guard Lilia Skumatova. Moments later, she was finishing a layup after a steal from the Bobcats thanks to Storie. Collins added her own assist and steal to the mix, while Hafez kept the scoreboard ticking with a layup and jumper within a minute of each other. The Dinos’ ball movement was crisp, their defence was suffocating and although the Bobcats managed a few points, the quarter closed 20-13 in favour of the Dinos. The second quarter was a defensive moment for the Dinos in response to the Bobcats’ opening three-pointer. Collins, Oss, Skumatova and Storie all hit three-pointers throughout the quarter, sending a message to the Bobcats.

The Bobcats, however, continued to press on and seemingly found a rhythm in the third quarter, as they matched the Dinos point-for-point in an 18-18 split.

But the Dinos were still in control.

Mixing fresh and senior players, Storie and Hafez hit threes and Yarwood closed the quarter with a smooth layup, keeping the Dinos in a comfortable lead.

The final frame of the weekend was a showcase for the steady team’s levelheadedness. Geraldo opened with a steal-and-jumper. Fifth-year forward Sydney Milum silenced a rowdy Brandon crowd by sinking her free throw, proving how even a precisely timed airhorn can’t rattle this team. Collin grabbed another steal, Yarwood finished with a late layup and the Dinos wrapped up the game with a 17–11 quarter advantage.

The final score highlighted the Dinos’ strengths in defence, offence and communication as they claimed the victory of 80-48, capping off the weekend with a double win. The Dinos women’s basketball team has improved to 4–0 in conference play with this weekend’s victories, making them dangerous opponents.