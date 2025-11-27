Leading by example: A look into the Dinos Men’s hockey leadership core

By Sarah Schamber and Maggie Hsu, November 27 2025—

The Dinos men’s hockey team is aiming for nationals this year, and the team’s leaders are ready to take the shot. With half the roster made up of new players, one of the biggest turnovers the program has seen in recent years, captain Adam Kydd and alternate captains Sean Strange and Dylan Anderson are stepping up to guide the team to success.

Under their leadership, the Dinos have earned an impressive .769 win percentage so far this season a testament to the new team dynamic that Anderson describes as a “team-first mentality.” Strange adds that his biggest strength as a leader is “leading by example”

Strange is focused on being a strong mentor for both the rookies and the returning players, inspiring those around him with his calm, driven demeanour. His commitment to “giving 100% effort every day” has clearly paid off — the team’s current record and chemistry speak for themselves. It’s evident this squad shares a genuine connection and are fully committed to their shared goals.

“We have a team that can go far,” says Kydd, returning as captain this season. His leadership style is inspired by Jordan Eberle, captain of the NHL’s Seattle Kraken, whom Kydd admired growing up watching Eberle play for his hometown WHL team, Regina Pats. Like Eberle, Kydd leads by example and hopes to turn this opportunity into a stepping stone toward a professional career. “I’m more of a quiet leader,” he admits. “But I’m trying to be more vocal this year.” As he heads into his final season with the Dinos, Kydd is building a legacy of excellence both on and off the ice.

Anderson, meanwhile, draws on his own experience as a rookie to shape his leadership style. He understands the challenges new players face when adapting to U SPORTS hockey and aims to help them navigate through the transition. “I try to bring energy every day — being loud, talking to the guys and if they’re asking questions, give them good answers,” he explains.

With Kydd and Strange likely moving on after this season, Anderson is expected to take on a larger leadership role next year. His enthusiasm and commitment make him one to watch as he continues developing his leadership approach.

U SPORTS hockey is a unique league where player turnover is inevitable each season, making strong leadership essential. The Dinos coaching staff clearly made thoughtful choices when selecting this year’s captains. As the season progresses, all eyes will be on Anderson as he refines his leadership style — preparing to carry the torch when the next wave of players arrives.

With these leaders setting an example and the tone for the culture of the team, the Dinos’ pursuit of national success is well underway.