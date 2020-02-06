AUPE rep voted yes to tuition hikes, sources say

By Gayathri Peringod, February 6 2020—

An Alberta Union of Provincial Employees (AUPE) representative reportedly voted in favour of tuition and fee hikes at the University of Calgary’s January Board of Governors’ (BOG) meeting.

Allan Lyons, AUPE’s representative on the Board, raised his hand in favour of the tuition increases for the upcoming academic year, say student witnesses who were present at the meeting.

Frank Finley, a former student representative on the Board of Governors, was at the meeting and took notice of Lyons’ vote.

“Despite the fact that the AUPE at U of C has kind of ratified and implemented to support students in their fight against these tuition increases, Allan voted for the tuition increases,” said Finley.

“I think that’s kind of interesting because it’s probably seen as a bit of a betrayal to not just students but AUPE and I’m very curious to see what happens from here on out.”

AUPE has come out against education cuts, holding a picket on campus in late November of 2019 to mobilize those concerned about the impact of the government’s cuts to post-secondary education. The organization’s website states that “this union is ready to represent you in every way.”

The AUPE Facebook page posted about the BOG vote on Jan.19, stating that “UofC students are fighting tuition hikes that make education less affordable. Solidarity! ✊🏼 #FightBackAB.”

https://www.facebook.com/121818350969/posts/10157825671125970/

Juan Sanchez Higuerey, a civil engineering student, was another one of the 17 gallery members present at the Board of Governors’ meeting.

“I think his vote is a big blow to all students, especially since Lyons’ vote goes against the official stance of the AUPE,” said Sanchez Higuerey.

“We will be paying hundreds of dollars more in tuition while getting a lower-quality education and fewer services.”

However, Sanchez Higuerey went on to point out that Lyons’ yes vote to tuition was only one of a large group, revealing the larger problem of lack of representation of student interests.

“Lyons is only one of 21 members on the board, so I think it’s more important to consider that only five out of these 21 members are elected by students, faculty and staff who spend their day-to-day on campus,” he said.

“It’s inherently undemocratic that most of these governors, appointed by the government, are able to push through this agenda while we are the ones affected by the changes.”

AUPE initially responded and said they would look into it, but did not do so, and subsequently did not respond to the Gauntlet’s request for follow up.