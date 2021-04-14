Quality Money project initiatives announced for 2021/2022

By Danise Simpelo, April 14 2021—

New Quality Money projects have been approved by the Students’ Union (SU).

On March 29, the SU released the list of the approved Quality Money projects with a specific focus this year on equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI).

The Quality Money program is a partnership between the University of Calgary Board of Governors and the SU to fund projects for the continued improvement of the university, campus life and students. The Quality Money program involves the SU receiving a portion of the students’ tuition to reinvest in student-directed projects. In November, the SU receives applications that are looked over by a student committee for several months before deciding the recipients for each year.

The SU stated their intentions of continuing to support past initiatives while also taking focus on EDI.

Some of the projects chosen for funding included the expansion of the African Studies program, anti-racism training fund for club executives, volunteers and club members to develop a greater awareness on anti-racism at UCalgary, COVID-relief funds for students and free period products in MacHall washrooms.

Jessica Revington, former SU president and UCalgary alumni in collaboration with her sister, Alicia Revington, third-year undergraduate student, received funding for their project on free period products in MacHall. Their goal with this project was to address menstrual equity and period poverty on campus. In total, they received a grant of $63,000 for a three-year phase pilot project of providing free menstrual products in male, female and all-gender bathrooms in the MacEwan Student Centre bathrooms.

“This is the first project of its kind in Western Canada. Advocacy to address period poverty and menstrual equity has been very prominent in spaces like Vancouver and Toronto. This will make the U of C the first school in western Canada to offer free menstrual projects in bathrooms regardless of the bathroom they use or gender they identify with,” said Revington in an interview with the Gauntlet.



The entire list of 2021/2022 Quality Money Projects can be found here. To look at the complete list of Quality Money Projects approved in the past, click here.