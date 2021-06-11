Alberta progresses to Stage 2 of Open for Summer plan

By Cristina Paolozzi, June 11 2021—

The Alberta government is moving ahead in its Open for Summer plan and progressing to Stage 2.

As of June 9, 67.8 per cent of all Albertans ages 12 and older have received the first dose of the COVID vaccine. According to the government’s reopening plan, Stage 2 begins two weeks after 60 per cent of the population have been vaccinated with the first dose and hospitalizations are below 500.

Starting June 10, outdoor gatherings may increase to 20 people and cinemas, rec centres, museums and other recreational or entertainment facilities can open at 1/3 capacity. Restaurants may seat six people per table and can operate both indoors and outdoors.

The Alberta government has also announced their vaccination rollout, which would see all Albertans eligible to book an appointment for their second dose by the end of the month.

Albertans who have received their first dose in April or earlier can book their second dose starting June 10. Albertans vaccinated in May can begin booking their second dose appointment starting June 28. At the moment, administering first doses remains a priority, but the government says it will accelerate their second dose administration “if supply allows.”

“These vaccines are working, but it takes all of us doing our part and getting both doses,” said Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health, in a statement. “Reducing transmission of COVID-19 in Alberta means eliminating opportunities for spread wherever possible. That is why it is critical that we continue to follow public health measures until everyone who is eligible has a chance to reach full immunity.”

To see a full list of Stage 2 guidelines, click here. To book your vaccine appointment, you can check out a list of participating pharmacies through the Alberta Blue Cross website, or book an appointment through the Alberta government’s website. To check real-time stats and COVID updates, view the Gauntlet’s virtual map.