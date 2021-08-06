Sled Island releases their annual Rock Lotto album

By Cristina Paolozzi, August 6 2021—

On Aug. 6, the Sled Island Music and Arts Festival released the Sled Island Rock Lotto album featuring a mash-up of Canadian artists from across the country.

This nine-song album features 45 different artists who were randomly paired together to create one-off bands exclusive to this years’ selection. Inspired by the relationships formed during summer festival season, the Sled Island Rock Lotto includes a wide range of independent Canadian artists, including Marlaena Moore, Matthew Cardinal, Simply Saucer, The Garrys and many more.

This album also explores the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the Canadian music scene, maintaining creativity amidst restrictions and limitations.

The Sled Island Music and Art Festival was founded in 2007 and is one of the largest independent music festivals in Western Canada. Showcasing both emerging and established local and international artists, it has become a staple of the Calgary music scene.

As a result of the pandemic, Sled Island will be hosting a three-day event called Camp Sled Island at High Park in Calgary’s Beltline community. Camp Sled Island will take place from Aug. 19-21 and will feature video content from artists across the globe.

For more information about Camp Sled Island, visit their website. To download Sled Island Rock Lotto, click here.