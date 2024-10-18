The Shakespeare Company’s The Comedy of Errors takes audiences on an delightful circus-themed show

By Hannah Caparino, October 18 2024—

William Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors has been produced multiple times since being published in the 1600s and for their 2024-25 season, The Shakespeare Company will produce the show under the direction of Bronwyn Steinberg. The company’s production will run in tandem with their production of Twelfth Night and will highlight the casts’ comedic talent in a circus-themed show, filled with laughs and smiles.

The play follows two sets of twins who are separated by a shipwreck, and forced to travel around the town Ephesus 25 years after their separation. One pair of twins are sons who are born into aristocracy, both named Antipholus. While both have the same name, the two are separated and are distinguished by the cities they grew up in, Antipholus of Syracuse and Antipholus of Ephesus. The other pair of twins are also sons who are born into slavery and are brought up to serve the Antipholus twins, one named Dromio of Syracuse and the other named Dromio of Ephesus. Antipholus of Syracuse and Dromio of Syracuse are visiting Ephesus not knowing of their twin counterparts.

Many of the hijinks that occur within the play is a result of both sets of twins being mistaken for one another, from Antipholus of Ephesus getting arrested for not paying for a chain that was bought for Adriana (his wife), to Antipholus of Syracuse declaring his love for Luciana, Adriana’s sister and the sister-in-law to Antipholus of Ephesus. While the characters have the same names, Daniel Fong plays both versions of Antipholus as widely different, either adapting a more adventurous persona for Antipholus of Syracuse or more neighbourly for Antipholus of Ephesus. Alongside the different personalities of the twins, the characters’ costuming also allows for the audience to track who is who in the play. The play has many twists that hinges on the characters’ inability to tell the twins apart, resulting in a plot that is chaotic yet chronological. Each scene triggers the next like the domino effect, with the dialogue including comedic and wisecracking undertones about the ironies of doubleness.

The production itself is significantly more physical and the circus-themed allowed for the actors to play in an exaggerated manner and interact with the classic circus-like gimmicks like the infinity scarf. Joel David Taylor, who plays both versions of Dromio, showed off his juggling skills as he described how he was beaten up by one of the Antipholus of Syracuse due to making a payment to the wrong vendor. The play even included Kristen Iosifelis on stilts when she represented the character Luce, Dromio of Ephesus’ wife. The setting of the play was also more involved, implementing more moving parts and mini circus tents on each side of the stage to aid in characters exiting or introducing props. The most important set piece is essential in the final act of the play, utilizing a four-way mirror to allow both sets of twins to talk to one another. A highlight of the play was the actors’ ability to interact with the audience, with Egeon asking for funds from the audience or the sisters gasping together in a humorous manner which incited laughter from the audience.

The Comedy of Errors is a play that leaves audiences laughing throughout the entire show, with the cast putting on a show for everyone to enjoy. The production will be playing at The Studio in Vertigo Theatre and will close on Oct. 18. Tickets and information can be found on the Shakespeare Company website.