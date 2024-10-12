MAM XII provides a space to celebrate local and international Muslim art 

By Ansharah Shakil, October 12 2024—

The twelfth annual Muslim Art Movement (MAM XII), an art showcase doubling as the largest Muslim art event in Calgary and hosted by non-profit organization the Western Muslim Initiative, will be taking place at the Grand on Oct. 12. The event will include art exhibitions in multiple forms, film screenings and performances, with each ticket including complimentary food and drink. Event co-coordinator Hasna Nazir shared her excitement for the event in an interview with the Gauntlet.

“Muslim art movement has always been a way to give a platform for Muslim artists, specifically to showcase their talents,” Nazir said. “This is a way where Muslim [people] can share their talents [and] also experience art in a way that caters towards them.”

A U of C alumni who graduated from the Faculty of Engineering in 2021, this is Nazir’s first year being involved with the Western Muslim Initiative. She added that she hadn’t attended any of the events prior to getting involved, and emphasized the inclusivity, connection and sense of community found in this event.

“This year we really wanted to … recognize the intersectionality between politics and art, like art is very much a sign of the times,” she said.

The theme of this year’s event is called Art of Resistance: The Power of Creative Activism. It was decided by the team at the beginning of the year as a way to recognize the issues they want to speak out on and provide a space for, the connection between art and politics and the often essential role that artists play in political issues.

“With everything going on in Palestine, it kind of brought attention to other issues happening in Congo and Sudan and Syria, so … we wanted to expand … and incorporate everyone,” Nazir explained. “In healing, there are moments of pain and moments of joy so we just want this event to be a way to experience all of that.”

The event’s venue, The Grand, is the oldest theatre in Calgary, known for its diverse events and lovely space.

“[The Grand was] actually supposed to close down this year but with the support of the community they were able to stay open so it’s really important … to appreciate [these spaces] otherwise we’re gonna lose them,” Nazir said.

Initially starting as a small event on campus, MAM XII has now expanded to incorporate international artists alongside featuring local artists, with an increase in the number of overall artists participating.

Nazir expressed anticipation for seeing pieces by Safia Latif, a California-based revolutionary oil painter. Other artists with featured exhibitions are Palestinian artist Sliman Mansour, Pakistani visual artist Samya Arif and AI photographer Muhajid ‘Muji’ Almalki. There are also local artists Muhammad Abdallah, Shanzay Amjad, Fadia Omar, Wendy Walker and Nazir herself. The films Salt dir. Mateusz Miszczynski and Iran-e Man dir. Naghmeh Pour will be showcased, and performers Josi Saba and Aya Mhana.

“This is a great opportunity for people to come out and there’s no pressure to socialize at all,” Nazir said. “Not everyone is comfortable with social interactions, so [we’ve been] accommodating for everyone [so] take advantage of the last nice days remaining weather-wise and support an important cause.”

Tickets for the event are $45 at regular pricing but $25 for students, and the same price for students is available at the door. More information can be found here.