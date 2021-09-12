FROSH 2021: Rating each TFDL floor

By Sophia Lopez, September 12 2021—

First Floor

1/5 stars

Arguably the most boring floor of the TFDL. You’ll mostly find people drinking overpriced coffee from Good Earth here — and they’re probably sitting in one of those wobbly chairs right beside the coffee shop. This is also where you’ll find people overcrowding the elevator and then eventually deciding to just take the stairs — fun!

Second Floor

3/5 stars

An underrated floor in my opinion. You can find tables here where you can look over all the people sipping on their overpriced coffee — can you think of a better way to spend your study session? There are also a lot of private study rooms that are available to book, which never hurts considering the noise level on this floor.

Third Floor

2/5 stars

I have mixed feelings about this floor. On one hand, you’ve got a cool space where you can be with friends without worrying about being quiet, and on the other hand, you’ve got a floor where you won’t be able to find a table unless you get there at the crack of dawn. I’m not sure which to prioritize.

Fourth Floor

4/5 stars

I have a real sweet spot for this floor but sometimes it gets on my nerves. It’s got nice study spaces but sometimes people forget that this isn’t the third floor, and I don’t want to hear you and your friend talk about how you failed your exam because all you did during class was online shop instead of paying attention. But let’s face it, we’ve all been there, right?

Fifth Floor

5/5 stars

Anyone who has anything bad to say about this floor will see me in court because how dare you think there’s a better place to study than this gorgeous floor. Big desks with a view from the window? Yes. Not a lot of people obnoxiously chewing on their food? Yes. Are you able to actually find a good spot here to study without circling the floor a good five times? Oh my goodness where do I begin. I would give it more than five stars if I could.

Sixth Floor

4/5 stars

Now I know that this floor also has big desks and good views, but there’s something fishy about this floor. I don’t know how to explain it but don’t question me. I will come up to this floor on occasion if I’m feeling adventurous but that’s about it. Also, this is the quietest floor in the TFDL so make sure not to breathe or else someone might shush you.

This article is part of our humour section.