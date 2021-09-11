FROSH 2021: Mac Hall dining

By Kristy Koehler, September 11 2021—

Bake Chef

It would be incredibly inappropriate — and probably rage-inducing for returning students — to have a favourite foods list without including Bake Chef. This not-so-hidden gem is the best place in the city (seriously!) to get a Vietnamese sub.

They offer a selection of hot buns that are to die for like the hot dog bun, chicken bun and ham and cheese bun. Their banana chocolate chip muffins are also criminally underrated and you can snag a coffee to go with it.

Brew & Blendz

This little coffee shop in the Haskayne School of Business is a serious improvement on any Starbucks you might find. They offer smoothies, incredible lattes and really, really good coffee. The staff are super friendly and always happy to help you navigate any allergies or sensitivities. If you want to enjoy your coffee for more than just a caffeine buzz, hit up Brew & Blendz.

Fuel for Gold

Athletes who need some fuel for the field will find what they need at Fuel for Gold. Students who aren’t athletes can grab a nutritious meal that feels home-made here too. It’s one of the few places on campus to get a real breakfast meal. Plus, proceeds go to support athletics in Alberta. You can root for the Dinos with every bite.

As an added bonus, they serve Phil & Sebastian coffee too — a definite step up from other outlets on campus.

The Den

Some of the best pub food anywhere comes from this Students’ Union-operated outlet. The Den has a huge selection of pub favourites, specials to suit the student budget and some innovative offerings. When you need more than a coffee for lunch, the Den serves alcoholic beverages too.

Since we’ve all been away from campus due to the pandemic, we’re excited to see what the Den comes up with to welcome students back this year. No doubt it will be excellent.

Noodle & Grill Express

The daily lunch specials at Noodle & Grill Express will give you a serious amount of food for the price you pay. From soups to salad rolls, non-fried meat options and exceptional noodles, this is one of the best places on campus to level up your lunch.

You’ll find plenty of other offerings in MacHall and beyond, so don’t limit yourself to this list. From sushi to Korean BBQ, poke to fast food burgers, there’s something for everyone.