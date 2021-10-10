Who’s running in the SU by-election? Your guide to the candidates and the issues

By Cristina Paolozzi, Sophia Lopez, Julieanne Acosta and Enobong Ukpong October 10 2021—

Since the beginning of the semester, students have been asked to head to the polls a number of times. Before the end of the upcoming municipal election, the Students’ Union (SU) is holding a by-election from Oct. 13–15 for a number of positions, as well as asking three plebiscite questions.

The positions available are Cumming School of Medicine representative, Faculty of Social Work representative, Haskayne School of Business representative and Senate representative. Faculty of Social Work rep and Haskayne School of Business rep are the only two contested positions, and the Cumming School of Medicine rep and Senate rep will require a yes/no vote.

The Gauntlet conducted interviews with some of the candidates running for these positions, which you can find linked below.

The three plebiscite questions that will also be asked during this election all concern the SU’s Health and Dental Plan — the first regarding the Dental Plan, the next regarding the Health Plan and the last question on allowing an increase to the SU’s Health and Dental plan without a referendum.

We know that reading up on platforms and making informed decisions is time consuming, and something that has been asked of the student population a number of times in these past two months.

Many of the issues that the candidates discussed revolved around more student consultation between the SU and students and between students and their faculties. Advocacy around tuition increases and continued student consultation isn’t new, however it is still something heavy on students’ minds coming into a new school year.

The changes being made now will most definitely impact the future of students at the U of C, so we hope you take the time to read through our coverage, as well as taking a look at the SU’s website for more information.



Online voting in the SU by-election will take place Oct. 13–15 and can be done through the myUofC Student Centre. Voting begins at 9 a.m. on Oct. 13 and closes at 4 p.m. on Oct. 15. You can check out the candidates’ platforms online, and read up on all three plebiscite questions online as well. All undergraduate students registered for the Fall 2021 semester are eligible to vote.

Candidates:

Cumming School of Medicine representative: Emily MacPhail

Faculty of Social Work representatives: Nik Jarvis and Coleson Proudfoot

Haskayne School of Business representatives: Neelinder Sarao and Jaime Pablo

Senate representative: Armaan Sidhu