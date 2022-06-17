Dive into unfettered punk with No More Moments

By Roog Kubur, June 17 2022—

Punk is a genre that breaks barriers, encourages disobedience and invites experimentation, yet still has a rigid image attached to it. Those heavily not involved in the punk scene may reduce it down to its inception in 1970s Britain with bands like Sex Pistols and X-Ray Spex. However, deep in the heart of Alberta lies a band that embodies the purest form of punk — one that screams individuality and unrestrained expression.

Introducing No More Moments, a Siksika punk band with a loud presence and an even louder catalogue. This band punk in its essence, incorporating a playful attitude towards music while keeping their music authentic and raw.

The group started off as a crew of high schoolers on the Siksika reserve looking to make some music. The original lineup had only two members. The current vocalist, Quarthon Bear Chief, joined after noticing they were lacking a frontman.

“I just loved how raw they were,” he said about the initial formation of the band. “Man, I’d play the triangle for them if they’d let me,” he said with a smile.

When the group first started, there wasn’t a lot of inspiration for their vision. To be teenagers on the reserve making punk music wasn’t the norm, and they didn’t have very many expectations going forward.

“We were just happy to be in a band,” said Bear Chief. “You didn’t hear much about Natives making music, and especially not punk.”

Bear Chief highlighted the natural synergy of the band, taking note of how they all seemed to click together once the four piece was completed. He added that their newest edition, guitarist Oscar Black, fit perfectly into the group like a puzzle piece.

What drew the band to punk was the rawness of the music. Bear Chief called it “wacky, political and experimental” in reference to what made the genre so appealing.

He also notes the diversity and acceptance of the punk scene at the time. They warmly welcomed the group into the world without needing to make any compromises about what their vision and sound was.

Their newest project, Quarter Life Crisis, is an album airing out the dirty laundry that everyone keeps inside. The name is a cheeky nod to the mid-life crisis bringing self-doubt and confusion about where to go, but Black said that a quarter-life crisis is more applicable to them. It is an exploration of how to respond to the changing world around us and how the band interpreted the changing times. No More Moments have been kicking and screaming for the last 15 years, and Cursed Blessing Records helped them push the gas.

Bear Chief called this project a stark deviation from their previous work because of the support from their label, Cursed Blessing Records. The band worked with producers who helped them push the boundaries of their sound while maintaining their signature flair, including “All My Evil Friends Have Settled Down” — a black metal track with a piano outro. This was something Bear Chief appreciated greatly.

“It challenged us to do better and to be better,” he said. “We had to be on the dot with everything.”

Bear Chief also specifically called out songs like “Problem Child” and “Sunday Morning” as expressions of their frustrations and struggles.

“‘Problem Child’ is just about being Aboriginal in today’s world,” he said. “It’s a song that people can relate to and to show them everything will be okay.”

Quarthon Bear Chief emphasized the importance of giving back to their community with the music. He highlighted Moments Festival, a festival started by Carlin Black Rabbit, inviting local punk bands to perform on the reserve. He also mentioned wanting to break down barriers for other Indigenous bands who may also want to expand their reach.

“Music is totally a Native thing, even if it’s not Powwow music,” he said. “I want to open paths for artists to get out there.”

No More Moments is punk in its purest form. Listening to Bear Chief talk about the genre and the band gave the impression that punk was his vessel for unbridled expressions of anything and everything. While the genre has expanded beyond local scenes and taken on a more globalized nature, it’s important to remember that punk isn’t punk without the local bands that make it up.

Punk is a genre best experienced live and their upcoming shows at the end of the summer help explain why. They will be playing at Broken City in August and opening for Propoaghandi in September. In the meantime, get your hands on whatever you can find. Physical copies of their new album Quarter Life Crisis, including a hot pink vinyl, are available on through their website. It is also available on Spotify, Apple Music and wherever else you stream music.

Roog’s Recommendations: “Everyone but Me” if you want to dip your toe in, “Me and My Friends” for something to headbang to.