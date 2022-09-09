Fall 2022 fashion trends to watch for

By Nazeefa Ahmed, September 9 2022—

As Y2K styles are back in full swing, many may be wondering how the low rise, sheer styles of the early 2000s will translate to outerwear. Fashion always trickles down from the runways to the streets, making it easy to predict what silhouettes, colours and materials will make heads turn this season. Here are some fall essentials to spice up your wardrobe and make you feel excited to come to school again.

Baggy bottoms

This fall, prepare to be rocking the loosest pants money can buy. Sitting at low or mid rise, these pants will usually be the statement piece, with interesting pleats and flared bottoms. Materials will include denim, linen and chambray. The key is to pair such pants with a plain top and simple jewelry to create a balanced and cohesive look.

Leather outerwear

Last fall, the straight-cut and fitted leather jacket was the norm. This year, however, leather and faux leather jackets will have interesting silhouettes. Some will mimic the trench coats from The Matrix, while others will have wide zippers and pointy collars. The bizarre cuts mimic the loud fashion of the early 2000s while maintaining the classic leather as a backdrop. Those who feel intimidated by shiny black leather can choose a brown tone instead to soften the look.

Model off-duty and 90s minimalism

Those who are put off by Y2K’s extravagance will be happy to know that basics never go out of style. The classic ribbed tank top under an oversized leather jacket is enough to create a put-together look on a busy day. This style is heavily inspired by Bella Hadid, who is the epitome of the “model off-duty” aesthetic. The look includes a sleek ponytail, straight-cut denim and minimal jewelry. Conveniently, the look can be dressed up with loafers, or dressed down with white sneakers.

Maxi and midi skirts

Keeping with the flowy bottom trend, longer skirts are making a comeback. The long skirt will usually be a plain colour (either black, brown or white) and paired with a lightly patterned or plain top. Skirts will be a warmer material than the cotton ones popularized in the summer. Good materials include rib knit, thin wool, and fleece. It is important to wear fleece leggings under the skirt on colder days.

Loafers

If you are tired of wearing sneakers everyday, loafers are a great way to try another style of shoe without sacrificing comfort. These shoes are both durable and chic, and are a great way to add personality to your simple fits. Loafers can be paired with just about everything, depending on your aesthetic. Pair the shoes with mom jeans, a plaid mini skirt or dress pants. The only rule is that the chunkier the heel, the better.

Many students choose to wear the same hoodie and sweatpants to school everyday — we’ve all been there. But putting a little effort into your look gives you the confidence to seize the day. Whether it is trying on the printed blouse at the back of your closet, or ditching your sneakers for some chunky boots, trying new styles gives you a reason to get out of bed and be excited for what the day has to offer.