Sled Island Day One at the Royal Canadian Legion: Visual Feature
By Daman Singh, Sylvia Lopez, Julieanne Acosta, June 22 2023—
Wrapping up the first day of the festival, Sled Island x connectFirst’s showcase on June 21 did not dissapoint. With two showcases happening at the same time, the Gauntlet got to see an amazing array of performers. Weren’t able to make it? Our visuals team was there to capture the night in pictures for you.
Kicking the night off on the main floor of the #1 Royal Canadian Legion was indie-rock band, Lovelet.
“An amazing start to the night! Their sound was good with a retro vibe.”Daman Singh, Visuals Editor
30 minutes into the Lovelet’s set on the main floor, indie-rock artist Silvering started the night’s second showcase off on the second floor.
Following Lovelet’s set on the main floor was experimental indie-rock artist, JayWood.
After Silvering, girl with dream took the stage to captivate the audience with their indie-pop stylings.
Finishing off the night strong upstairs, Weak Knees capped off the second floor showcase.
All these indie-rock bands were amazing performers and set the bar high for the rest of Sled Island events.Daman Singh, Visuals Editor