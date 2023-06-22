Sled Island Day One at the Royal Canadian Legion: Visual Feature

By Daman Singh, Sylvia Lopez, Julieanne Acosta, June 22 2023—

Wrapping up the first day of the festival, Sled Island x connectFirst’s showcase on June 21 did not dissapoint. With two showcases happening at the same time, the Gauntlet got to see an amazing array of performers. Weren’t able to make it? Our visuals team was there to capture the night in pictures for you.

Photo by Daman Singh

Photo by Sylvia Lopez

Kicking the night off on the main floor of the #1 Royal Canadian Legion was indie-rock band, Lovelet.

“An amazing start to the night! Their sound was good with a retro vibe.” Daman Singh, Visuals Editor

Photo of Lovelet (@lovelet.band) by Daman Singh

Photo of Lovelet (@lovelet.band) by Sylvia Lopez

Photo of Lovelet (@lovelet.band) by Daman Singh

Photo of Lovelet (@lovelet.band) by Daman Singh

30 minutes into the Lovelet’s set on the main floor, indie-rock artist Silvering started the night’s second showcase off on the second floor.

Photo of Silvering (@silveringmusic) by Sylvia Lopez

Photo of Silvering (@silveringmusic) by Daman Singh

Photo of Silvering (@silveringmusic) by Daman Singh

Following Lovelet’s set on the main floor was experimental indie-rock artist, JayWood.

Photo of JayWood (@jayyywood) by Daman Singh

Photo of JayWood (@jayyywood) by Sylvia Lopez

Photo of JayWood (@jayyywood) by Daman Singh

Photo of JayWood (@jayyywood) by Daman Singh

Photo of JayWood (@jayyywood) by Daman Singh

After Silvering, girl with dream took the stage to captivate the audience with their indie-pop stylings.

Photo of girl with dream (@girlw_dream) by Daman Singh

Photo of girl with dream (@girlw_dream) by Daman Singh

Photo of girl with dream (@girlw_dream) by Daman Singh

Finishing off the night strong upstairs, Weak Knees capped off the second floor showcase.

Photo of Weak Knees (@deezkneezweak) by Daman Singh

Photo of Weak Knees (@deezkneezweak) by Daman Singh

Photo of Weak Knees (@deezkneezweak) by Daman Singh

Photo of Weak Knees (@deezkneezweak) by Daman Singh