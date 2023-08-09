Adopting or buying pets: Weighing the pros and cons

By Josie Simon, August 9 2023—

Getting a pet is a big responsibility. Not only are you going to be raising a living being, but you also have to consider your lifestyle and what kind of pet is right for you. If you are set on getting a new best friend but still debating whether to buy or adopt you’ve come to the right place.

Firstly, adopting a pet always has its pros. One of the most compelling reasons is the chance to save a life. You also free up space at the shelter or rescue organization for another animal waiting for a home. This also means that you are giving this pet a second chance to form lasting bonds of unconditional love as they leave behind past traumas. Through adopting you are also supporting non-profit rescues and shelters while typically receiving a cheaper adoption fee compared to buying as shelter fees are lower and cover initial medical costs, saving you money in the long run. Lastly, adopting a pet gives you a sense of fulfillment by providing a loving home to a deserving animal. It is a rewarding experience that brings joy and happiness in unexpected ways.

On the flip side, it can be challenging to predict the temperament and personality of shelter pets due to unknown backgrounds. They may also require more time to form trusting relationships if they have experienced trauma or neglect. Adopted pets may also require professional training due to potential behavioural issues, which can be costly and time-consuming, often requiring frequent visits to certified trainers or therapists. Moreover, they could require medical care that incurs costs and time. Expect to invest in pet insurance to ensure the well-being of your new animal companion. There is also a chance if you adopt a senior animal not only will they have a shorter lifespan but they may require more medical care, which might not be the right fit for those seeking a long-term companion. Lastly, finding a specific breed of pet through adoption may take extra time and research to ensure a perfect match for you and your family.

With that being said, there are some reasons why buying from a reputable breeder might be the right choice for you as doing so gives you crucial background, family, and temperament information for an informed decision. Pets from reputable breeders also come with proof of good health and veterinary check-ups, including potential health guarantees while being able to select specific breeds with desired traits, ideal for those with pet allergies. Reputable breeders often provide valuable guidance and support, which can be especially helpful for first-time pet owners.

Finally, buying from a breeder means starting with a blank slate. As the sole owner, you can shape your pet’s upbringing and behaviours to fit your lifestyle and preferences.

However, finding a reputable breeder is crucial to avoid pet neglect and mistreatment. Choosing reliable breeders helps reduce this risk for all animals. Profit-focused breeders may overbreed pets, especially designer breeds, leading to health problems and abnormal behaviours. Purebred pets, even from reputable breeders, can be prone to health issues. Pet insurance can help cover potential costs not included in a health guarantee. Buying from a breeder also limits pet variety and promotes superficial ownership decisions. Lastly, buying a pet from a breeder can be a lot more expensive than adopting a pet. Breeder fees can range from several hundred to several thousand dollars, depending on the breed.

Choosing to buy or adopt a pet is a personal decision. Weigh the pros and cons based on your own lifestyle and prioritize providing your new furry best friend with a loving, safe, forever home.