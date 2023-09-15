Gauntlet Mixtape Vol. 18: Sissy That Walk

By Ansharah Shakil, Daman Singh, Valery Perez, Avery Sharpe, Manuela Albarracin, Sheroog

Kubur, Malea Nguyen and Dianne Miranda—

As September approaches, the hustle across campus is about to get real. With schedules filling up and classes calling your name, those walks from one end of the campus to the other in the ten minutes or under between classes are no joke. This playlist is here to hype you up to make that daily dash.

ANSHARAH: ARTS & SCIENCE EDITOR

“Dreams” by The Cranberries With its upbeat drums and melodic vocals, this is basically the quintessential song for walking around and pretending you’re in a movie.

“Hard Times” by Paramore There’s nothing like listening to something so joyfully miserable and incredibly relatable. This song will put a swing in your step even when you’re feeling your worst.



DAMAN: VISUALS EDITOR

“This is Why” by Paramore Soundtrack to your conversations with business and engg majors

“Fluorescent Adolescent” by Arctic Monkeys It is a cutie bop about reminiscing youth with guitars that sound like toys what else do you need

“Better Than Me” by The Brobecks Jealousy and self-deprecation but make it loverboy core



VALERY: OPINIONS & HUMOUR EDITOR

“SLIME” by Shygirl This one’s good to start with. The baseline is a bit slower so you won’t be sprinting right away. To compensate, you can take long purposeful strides that will still have you walking faster than most of the snails in these hallways.

“KI-KI” by YEИDRY This song has a really good baseline to set the pace to. You’ll feel like a baddie as you snake around all the students who haven’t discovered the meaning of haste just yet.

“Rush” by Troye Sivan The song is literally called “Rush, which is what you’ll be in when trying to sprint from EEEL to Craigie in 10 minutes. Never take a language course right after a chem lab.



AVERY: VOLUNTEER

“Run the World (Girls)” by Beyoncé A hype up song

“Style” by Taylor Swift Good beat for walking, and it’s Taylor Swift

“All I Know So Far” by Pink Upbeat, good walking music



MANUELA: VOLUNTEER

“The Best “ by Tina Turner It makes you want to believe that you really are the best, it’s nice to feel seen while you’re walking alone on a big campus!

“To My Love – Tainy Remix” by Bomba Esteréo, Tainy The song has a refreshing and uplifting vibe, it reminds me of a summer block party. Perfect for early mornings.

“Fashion Of His Love” by Lady Gaga This song’s full of energy and has a confident vibe. It’s the song the main character listens to when everything’s falling into place.



SHEROOG: SUMMER CONTRIBUTING EDITOR

“DARBUKA” by Eftalya Yağcı Sometimes you just have to strut to the beat of a darbuka to remember your roots.

“You Wish” by Flyana Boss If they can run through stadiums lip-synching to this song you can speedwalk through the halls internalizing every lyric.

“Hot Girl (Bodies Bodies Bodies)” by Charli XCX It’s going to be a hot girl semester and Charli is the only acceptable soundtrack to that experience.



MALEA: VOLUNTEER

“STUNTMAN (feat. Vince Staples)” by Tyler, The Creator, Vince Staples There’s nothing that pushes you more than Tyler the Creator’s bass! This song especially gets you to strut across campus with its repetitive “show ya how to stunt.”



DIANNE: VOLUNTEER COORDINATOR