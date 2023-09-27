Calgary Hidden Gems: Proof Cocktail Bar

By Kyra Gedig, September 27 2023—

All cities have their own hidden gems, and Calgary is not short of them. From bars and restaurants to cafes, Calgary is full of amazing places to grab a bite or a drink. In the spotlight this week is Proof Cocktail Bar.

Located along 1st Avenue SW, Proof is known for its unique, handcrafted cocktails and tasty snacks. While it’s inconspicuous on the outside, it’s nothing short of amazing from the first step inside until the time you leave. As soon as you arrive, you’ll be greeted by one of their friendly staff members. They’re there to help, and they know their stuff. They will walk you through the menu and help you find the cocktail that’s just right for you, whether it’s on the menu or just something they think you’ll like. If you’re not happy with what you’ve ordered, no problem. They’ll assist you with finding flavours that you’ll enjoy more, on the house.

The cocktails are a bit on the pricier side, but you are paying not only for the drink but also the experience and the quality. For those of you who don’t drink, don’t be discouraged. The bartenders will happily mix up a creative and tasty mocktail for you to enjoy. The menu has over 20 unique cocktails, with a wide variety of ingredients and liquors. In fact, Proof has one of the largest back bars in Canada, with over 100 different bottles on its shelves. Their syrups and juices are all made in-house, so you can be guaranteed that every drink is always fresh and delicious.

Since Proof is mainly a cocktail bar, their food options are limited. But what they lack in quantity, they make up for in quality. They serve mostly bar snacks, with their most popular item being the bao buns. These fluffy steam buns are all made fresh in-house, and there are vegan options available too.

Overall, Proof is a great place to go if you’re in the mood for a delicious cocktail or a quick snack. You won’t be disappointed.