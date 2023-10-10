SU By-Elections 2023: Who’s running and what you need to know

By Julieanne Acosta, Eula Mengullo, Nazeefa Ahmed, Ramiro Bustamante Torres, Dianne Miranda, October 10 2023—

The University of Calgary’s Students’ Union (SU) is holding a by-election from Oct. 11 to 13, where multiple faculty representative positions will be filled.

The positions that candidates are running for were left vacant in the general election this past March. Nevertheless, the Gauntlet is happy to see that all positions have at least one candidate running for it. As undergraduate students at the U of C, it is important to partake in these elections to help ensure that the elected candidate best represents our voices. However, we understand that following these elections can feel tedious or even confusing. To help with this, the Gauntlet releases an election supplement for both the by-elections and the general elections. We hope you take the time to read through our coverage to best understand who’s running and who you want representing you. Below you’ll find the links to the corresponding article for each available position. These articles include interviews with candidates and general information on their platforms. More information on the candidates can be found on the SU’s website.

Online voting will take place from Oct. 11 to 13 through the Student Centre on students’ my.ucalgary.ca. Voting will open at 9 a.m. on the 11th and closes at 4 p.m. on the 13th. Voting is only open for undergraduate students who are enrolled in the Fall 2023 semester and are registered in the following faculties: Arts, Nursing, Veterinary Medicine and Schulich School of Engineering.

– Julieanne Acosta, Editor-in-Chief

