SU By-Elections 2023: Veterinary Medicine

By Julieanne Acosta, October 10 2023—

Along with the responsibilities outlined for all Students’ Legislative Council (SLC) members, faculty representatives are accountable for responsibilities particular to their role including: Reporting to students of their faculty the policies, positions and programs of the Students’ Union (SU), reporting to their faculty itself (like Dean’s Council) the policies, positions and programs of the SU, representing student constituents of their faculty at SLC, representing student constituents of their faculty on university committees and reporting to the VP Academic on matters of academic importance within their faculty.

There is only one position up for grabs and one candidate running.

NANCY NGO

Graphic by Sylvia Lopez

Nancy Ngo is running uncontested for the faculty representative for the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine. Ngo did not interview with the Gauntlet so here’s what students can expect based solely on her platform.

Having been appointed to this position in mid-June, Ngo is already familiar with the duties that come with the role. She outlines three main points on her platform that are all followed by ways she plans on achieving them.

Her first point focuses on enhancing campus connectivity by proposing a shuttle service to link all three campuses (Main, Foothills and Spyhills). Secondly, she hopes to advocate for Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) students by creating a user-friendly and confidential platform for students to voice their concerns and opinions.

Lastly, she is looking to promote EDI and wellness initiatives by advocating for a pathway program implementation that would actively recruit and support underrepresented groups in the faculty to foster a diverse student body.

Overall, Ngo is knowledgeable about the role and is clear on how she plans to achieve her goals.

All undergraduate students in veterinary medicine can vote YES or NO on their ballot for one candidate for FACULTY REPRESENTATIVE or ABSTAIN from voting.