Coca Cola stage reviews: Noah Cyrus

By Dianne Miranda, July 17 2024—

With a voice so ethereal and genuine it sounds better live than in recordings, Noah Cyrus is truly a sight to behold. Cyrus took the Coca-Cola stage the evening of July 12 as she put on a radiant display performing for this year’s Calgary Stampede.

Cyrus is a mesmerizing performer. She is the personification of grace and fierceness, making the audience easily fall for her emotionally raw lyrics and distinctive husky voice. She first transported the crowd with the rawness and honest “Mr. Percocet”, swirling the blend of pop sounds and country music as the perfect grab-by-the-throat introduction to her set.

Photo by Daman Singh

There is so much diversity in Cyrus’ talents. She is able to seamlessly shift from introspective and hauntingly evocative melodies of “I Burned LA Down” to the trap-pop instrumental, catchy “Again”.

Cyrus maintained a stage presence that was so down-to-Earth and personable which was only exemplified by the sincere and sweet moment of two band members singing with her during the gospel-style “I Got So High That I Saw Jesus”. This song showcased Cyrus’ impressive vocal range as she casually hit all the high notes in an embrace with instrumentalist Liam Kevany and bassist Patrick Taylor.

“I Just Want a Lover”, with all of its sonic surprises driven by a pop-infused dance beat, electronic vocal effects and distorted keyboard offered the perfectly-timed interruption to the slower, vulnerable songs in her set.

The last three closing songs of her set were the most memorable from the evening. The second Cyrus sang the opening lines, “I’ve been holding my breath, I’ve been counting to ten” of “July”, there was a roar of gasps and applause accompanied by reaching for phones in pockets from the crowd.

Pauses during songs such as stopping to check in with the audience reminding them to drink water or asking the question, “Who is sticking around to see my bestie [Orville Peck] slay tonight?”, bridged the gap between the stage and the crowd, which made everyone feel like they were part of something special.

Photo by Daman Singh

Cyrus also knows exactly how to work a crowd. She stares intently at her audience, making them feel the pain and disillusionment of the piercing, gut-wrenching power-ballad “Make Me (Cry)”. She perfectly crafted the end of her set with “The End of Everything” and all of its infectious and affecting balladry.

Witnessing Noah Cyrus live can only be accurately described as an incredibly intimate and emotional experience. With her soulful voice and genuine connection with the crowd, Cyrus only continues to prove herself as not just an artist, but also a storyteller, leaving the audience eagerly anticipating her return to Calgary.