Experience a queer pop concert and game show in Downstage Theatre’s production of Are You The One?

By Hannah Caparino, April 2 2025—

Downstage Theatre worked in collaboration with the performance duo xLq to present the world premiere of Are You The One? running from Mar. 19-23. The production is intended to be a combination of both games and a queer pop performance that was led by the duo, STARLIGHT and Maddie Bautista’s twin drag persona. The show took place in Motel Theatre in Arts Commons, and the intimate venue allowed for xLq and audiences to interact with one another as well as immerse themselves within the experience which was filled with games, music and more.

The structure of the show was simple: the entire premise was to find “the one” in the audience made up of forty to fifty participants. The theatre was stripped down and the floor was adorned with colourful taped lines that stretched across different parts of the room and chairs were sectioned to the four walls in the room. The game began when individuals took their seat, and the four different sections form different teams and the journey to find “the one” began once everyone was seated and the music started.

xLq kept audiences engaged through the art of collaboration and witty remarks. After the rules of the game were explained, everyone had the option to participate or watch. One of the most important aspects of the show was that participating was up to the personal discretion of each audience member. “No” was always an option that the duo had emphasized to ensure that the audience felt safe and comfortable in the space.

xLq stepped out and took center stage singing about their need to find “the one”, and the music and sound design of the show took on an electric and ethereal vibe. All the songs that were performed were original, all of which were co-created by xLq. The sound design was done by Maddie Bautista and the vogue-like choreography was done by STARLIGHT. The music set the stage for the audiences to prepare for and participate in the games. Between each game a song took place creating context for who “the one” might be, as well as providing further instructions for the games in the lyrics.

As the show progressed, the elimination of the different teams transitioned to the elimination of individual players. The games were a test of collective creativity, comprehension and overall enthusiasm. From guessing boxes, building bears, to standing on the lines and stars; the games slowly began weeding out the majority of participants to the final five. Once the final five were discovered from the crowd, xLq introduced the five and their motivations to be “the one”.

The final section of the show saw a series of dares be the deciding factor of who is “the one”. Between a choice of three items; scissors, a sharpie and a lollipop, the final contestants were tested to their limits to become “the one”. Are You The One is an experimental piece of theatre that breaks down the traditional conventions of theatre to involve audiences and include them in the experience. Audiences were able to tap into their inner child and participate in a creative and artistic project that embraces collaboration between the artists and audience.

For more information visit the show’s webpage. For details about Downstage Theatre and their mandate, click here. To keep up with xLq’s upcoming events you can follow their Instagram.