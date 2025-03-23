Diljit Dosanjh and Shah Rukh Khan in “Don” and the phrase “Punjabi aa gaye oye”

By Gurshaan Kaur Rai, March 23 2025—

Diljit Dosanjh is a Punjabi singer, actor and film producer who has continuously broken several barriers for the Punjabi community. Notably, Dosanjh coined the phrase: “Punjabi aa gaye oye” translating to the “Punjabis are here”, which has been increasingly growing in popularity.

Diljit Dosanjh’s statement “Punjabi aa gaye oye” stemmed from his performance at Coachella in 2023 where he initially stated: “Punjabi aa gaye Coachella oye”, which translates to the “Punjabi are here Coachella”. Dosanjh was the first Punjabi singer to perform at Coachella, and phrases of this nature after his performances and concerts prove to be powerful and transformative for audiences and fans.

Recently, Dosanjh has collaborated with Shah Rukh Khan, a prominent Indian actor and film producer for the song “Don”. “Don” is a song that was released in December 2024 by Dosanjh, with an introduction from Shah Rukh Khan who speaks about how success stems from hard work but to take it to the next level it requires blessings from one’s mother.

As such, Don is a song that largely speaks to the unwavering support from an individual’s mother in their success, which is paralleled by Diljit Dosanjh introducing his mother for the first time at his UK concert, alongside his sister. He spoke to the role his mother has played in his career as a successful singer.

In particular, phrases similar to that of Diljit Dosanjh’s are crucial in creating a sense of individuality within the broader narrative of art and culture. Moreover, this resonance with creative works allows for individuals to attain a sense of identity amongst a collective. Likewise, it is important to note how the Punjabi music industry has fought relentlessly for establishment of their individuality within the vast array of South Asian music.

Individuals such as Amar Singh Chamkila played a pivotal part in fighting for this sense of individuality, which is resemblant in the music of Diljit Dosanjh who has utilized music as a form of self-expression. This self-expression is seen as a form of reflection of Punjabi culture and values.

Art allows for this sense of self-expression and is critical in its intersection within a cultural realm. Many people were moved by this phrase, which is exemplified through it being printed on numerous hoodies and shirts, which have also been made available to fans at Dosanjh’s concerts.

Phrases like “Punjabi aa gaye oye” are meaningful in the arts community because it allows for several individuals to unite under one phrase through music.

Particularly, Diljit Dosanjh’s recent song, “Don”, where Shah Rukh Khan voiced the introduction of the song, unites and allows for personalized experiences to stem from a singular form of art. Individuals are enabled to form their own meanings of songs and resonations.

It is important to distinguish that culture and art do not exist as dichotomic or of binary nature but rather in an intersecting way that fuses several cultures and identities together through one form of art. Through statements like “Punjabi aa gaye oye” that promote assertion of individuality within music to songs like Don, Diljit Dosanjh creates a personalized experience in his songs for the world to interpret in their own unique way.