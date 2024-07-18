Elbow River Camp showcases Indigenous culture and tradition at the Calgary Stampede

By Vama Saini, July 18 2024—

The Elbow River Camp stands as a testament to the enduring relationship between the Stampede and the Treaty 7 Nations. This year marks another chapter in the camp’s storied history, offering visitors a unique glimpse into Indigenous culture and traditions.

In an interview with the Gauntlet, Amber Big Plume – interpretive program manager at Elbow River Camp – shared the camp’s rich history. The camp has been part of the Calgary Stampede since its inception in 1912.

“Guy Wiedick, the creator of the Stampede, wanted to establish a relationship with the five tribes of Treaty 7,” said Big Plume. “Since then, it has grown over the years. We have 26 tipi owners from the Siksika, Kainai, Piikani, Tsuut’ina and Stoney Nakoda Nations.”

During a time when Indigenous people were restricted from leaving their reserves without a pass, Wiedick worked with the federal government to allow them to participate in the Stampede.

“The Calgary Stampede was the 10 days of the year that you didn’t need a pass to get off the reserve,” explained Big Plume.

This unique arrangement fostered a long-standing relationship and showcased Indigenous culture to a broader audience.

Big Plume said the Elbow River Camp is more than just a historical landmark — it is a living celebration of Indigenous heritage.

“We pitch our tipis and live traditionally, sharing our culture with visitors,” said Big Plume.

The camp features daily events – including tipi openings, dance demonstrations and tribe days – during which each community hosts dancers.

Visitors can also explore Indigenous crafts and cuisine, with 36 local vendors offering everything from beadwork to bannock. The camp introduced a hand games competition this year, adding a new dimension to the cultural festivities.

“Hand games are similar to gambling but are traditional Indigenous games,” explained Big Plume. “It’s a way for us to engage with each other and share our traditions with the public.”

One significant milestone for the camp was its relocation in 2016 to its current site from the original location where the five communities gathered in 1912.

“It was a huge milestone for us,” said Big Plume. “Every year, we grow our programming. This year, our interpretive program includes public tours at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., which have been very successful.”

The future of Elbow River Camp looks bright, with plans for continued growth and development.

“The Calgary Stampede consults with our 26 tipi owners every year for suggestions on how to improve the camp,” said Big Plume. “We’ll be planning for next year as soon as the Stampede ends.”

Learn more about Elbow River Camp here.