Coca Cola Stage Reviews: Asad Khan

By Nazeefa Ahmed, July 22 2024—

Surrey-based Pakistani musician Asad Khan is a force to be reckoned with. His June 13 performance on the Coca-Cola stage for this year’s Calgary Stampede was more of a transcendent experience than a solely musical one. Audience members swayed with the rhythm as the vibrant beat carried them from one set to the next. With his artful mixes of Pakistani melodies, hip-hop and electronic elements, Khan’s music authentically connects with the desi diaspora in the West while also providing something fun and unique.

Khan was born in Pakistan but moved to Canada in 2001. He grew up in Richmond and discovered his love for music in college — he credits his dynamic performances to the hours spent perfecting his craft for larger and larger audiences.

“Years later, I keep exploring and digging deeper and I think I have found a world of sound I like to exist in and that is what I played today,” said Khan.

Khan’s music has electronic elements with a heavy, upbeat base paired with Indian classical melodies. His DJ sets sample vocals from many famous classical songs such as S. P. Balasubrahmanyam’s “Pehla Pehla Pyar Hai”. The crowd recognized Khan’s homage to the greats by singing along and dancing to the timeless music.

“I make ambient soundscape music,” said Khan. “I am just trying to express the things that I connect with and that is resulting in me meeting people that also connect with the same thing.”

Khan’s first guest performer was Punjabi-Canadian DJ Kokaheena, sampling from The Culprit’s “N.L.S (Nach Le Soniye)”. The Calgary-based artist was met with a crowd of fans that came to support local talent.

“I believe we connect with music based on our lived experience,” said Khan. “I grew up with a mother that listened to good music such as Qawalli to old Bollywood. Growing up with her impacted my taste in music.”

The final guest performer was Prabh Singh famous for his song “9:45” which has 200 million streams on Spotify. Singh performed the viral song during his set. The Calgary-raised Punjabi rapper found music through his love for desi culture.

“I have always manifested being on this stage,” said Singh. “I just wanted to show people my culture more and that is how I started singing so people know we exist as well.”

More of Khan’s story can be found on his Instagram page.