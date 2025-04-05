Full Circle Theatre’s Porcelain Dolls depicts womanhood in a humorous new play

By Hannah Caparino, April 5 2025—

Off the heels of their summer show Riverona, Full Circle Theatre will produce a new show called Porcelain Dolls. Staged at West Village Theatre, the play explores the themes of womanhood and relationships through comedy. Play director Danielle Baker sat down with The Gauntlet to discuss directing the show.

“The premise of Porcelain Dolls is that it takes place in the women’s washroom of a club named Sage. It takes place over the course of one night and it follows a bachelorette party, and the odd characters that surround it,” said Baker. “The play is set in a very specific time period, it’s set in 2012. A lot of our references, our costuming, our visuals are based around that time.”

The themes in Porcelain Dolls are the driving factor for the show’s appeal. The balance between drama and comedy, or dramedy, makes the show relatable and emotional.

“I guarantee anybody who comes to the show is going to have something they can laugh at. The themes are really womanhood, friendship, connection, family and also veer into loss and grief, and the kind of intricacies of interpersonal relationships,” said Baker. “My directorial approach from the beginning has really been just focusing on the core female experience of the show.”

The show had casted a number of folks to make up the bachelorette party members, including both seasoned actors and newcomers alike. Company co-founders Erin Weir and Clare Bolton will be acting in the show as ‘The Bride’ and ‘The Ex-Best Friend’. New artists that are joining the production are Sarah Barker and UofC alum, Steph Bassala. Baker explores how the cast brings their own comedic talents to the show, creating a fun and playful banter between characters. One factor about bringing in new artists is how they interact with the script and other members, and Baker comments on how as a director she is responsible for forming an environment that is constructive.

Baker also explains the high points of directing a comedy. From utilizing toilet paper to make a veil or portraying characters on experimental drugs, she goes over how all the hilarious elements and character relationships form an absurd but stirring story.

“We have a lovely first time experience of queer romance in the show,” said Baker. “I think every time I get to block a scene between the characters […] I just have the best time. I laugh, I cry, I cry so hard that I laugh or the other way around; but that’s one of the high points for me.”

One of the main comedic elements is following the character’s levels of intoxication and what scenarios can come with being inebriated, collaborating closely with the actors to represent their character’s journey.

“Something kind of unconventional that I’ve had to do as a director […] was I worked with all the actors to sort of make their intoxication arcs. So you follow the characters as they go from a little tipsy or completely sober, up to when they’re the most trashed and then follow their trajectory down,” said Baker.

While the humour stems from a very specific source, Baker says the jokes yield from all kinds of comedy. The show will include dark humour, physical humour, dad jokes and more, and much of the humour on stage is attributed to the writing of the scenes. As a director, Baker has years of experience acting and teaching which allowed her to direct this show.

“I think working with kids and teens actually has become very applicable to this work.” said Baker, “It kind of does translate because a lot of kids theatre is a bit more absurd and a bit more comical, and a lot of the time you work with students and they want to make things that make them laugh. So I’m able to take that skill set and sort of transfer it over.”

Although the show’s concept may be incredibly niche, the show has something for everyone. Its themes of relationships are the heart of the show, creating conversation and connection among all audience members.

“I feel like it’d just be a great outing to have with your mom, but it is for everyone and I don’t want male theatregoers to feel deterred from watching,” said Baker. “It is focused on women and the female experience, but it will still be incredibly enjoyable [for everyone].”

The show will be playing at West Village Theatre from Mar 27 – Apr 5. For information about Full Circle Theatre, click here. Ticket information can be found here.