Preventative and precision care: why medical AI is here to stay

By Hinna Ahsan, August 27 2024—

Imagine a medical system that is proactive in addressing possible health issues before they become life-threatening, where diseases are prevented before they even show symptoms and where each patient’s treatment plan is specifically tailored to their individual biology. Thanks to developments in artificial intelligence (AI), this vision is starting to come true, with experts like Dr. Joon Lee from the University of Calgary leading the way.

Lee is a professor of Health Data Science in the Departments of Community Health Sciences & Cardiac Sciences and Cumming School of Medicine at the University of Calgary. He is also the director of the Data Intelligence for Health Lab (DIH) which focuses on applying data science, AI, natural language processing, software engineering and mobile technology to challenging health problems, with a particular focus on unconventional digital health data sources.

A prominent integration of AI into healthcare has been through medical imaging as it has significantly enhanced diagnostic accuracy and efficiency. Dr. Lee highlighted how this leap forward is already improving the speed and precision of radiologists, leading to better patient outcomes.

“AI is already playing a significant role in medical imaging, for example, where it helps radiologists interpret scans more accurately and quickly,” Dr. Lee told the Gauntlet. “This improvement in speed and accuracy is not just a small step forward. It’s a leap that could change patient outcomes dramatically.”

One of the most promising areas of Dr. Lee’s work is in predictive analytics. By harnessing the power of AI, his team is developing models that can sift through massive datasets, such as electronic health records (EHRs), to predict future health events with remarkable accuracy.

“We’re using AI to look for patterns in patient data that might not be obvious to the human eye,” said Dr. Lee. “These patterns can help us to predict who’s at risk of developing certain conditions, which means we can intervene earlier.”

It is this shift toward preventive care that becomes one of the most exciting applications of AI in healthcare — offering a chance to tackle diseases before they cause significant harm.

However, applications of AI in medicine do not stop here. The research Dr. Lee works on extends the vision of how AI can be used to really individualize treatment plans. No two patients are alike, and what works for one may not work for another.

“AI can help us understand what treatment is likely to work best for each individual patient based on their unique data,” he added. “This approach could lead to more effective treatments with fewer side effects, as well as a better quality of life for patients.”

Dr. Lee acknowledges the challenges in integrating AI into practical healthcare settings but emphasizes that these obstacles are opportunities for innovation. He sees a bright future for students at the University of Calgary, particularly those in medicine, data science or engineering, who have the potential to navigate and overcome these hurdles.

“While the road to fully realizing AI in healthcare is not without its challenges, it’s also filled with immense possibilities,” Dr. Lee remarked. “The skills you’re developing now are crucial — not just for understanding AI, but for pioneering its use to solve real-world medical problems. Remember, even if AI helps save just one life, that is a monumental achievement. You’re at the forefront of a transformation that will ultimately make a significant difference in people’s lives.”

Despite the promise, Dr. Lee is mindful of the challenges and ethical considerations that come with integrating AI into healthcare. He emphasized the importance of ensuring that AI tools are transparent, unbiased and developed with a strong ethical framework. There is a risk that without careful oversight, these technologies could inadvertently reinforce existing health disparities or introduce new forms of bias.

“Ethics in AI is crucial,” Dr. Lee stated firmly. “We need to be very careful about how we develop and deploy these technologies, to ensure they’re beneficial for everyone, not just a select few.”

Another critical aspect of Dr. Lee’s work is the integration of AI into clinical practice. It is not enough to develop innovative technologies; they must also be usable by healthcare professionals. Dr. Lee’s lab is working on creating AI systems that are intuitive and accessible, ensuring that doctors and nurses can easily incorporate them into their workflow without needing extensive training.

“We’re focusing on making AI tools that are user-friendly [for clinicians],” Dr. Lee explained. “If the tools are too complex or difficult to use, they won’t be adopted, and that would be a missed opportunity.”

Looking ahead, Dr. Lee is optimistic about the future of AI in medicine. He believes that if continued research is done and implemented with caution, AI can really help to transform health care across the globe, making it more efficient and more effective.

“The future of healthcare is bright with AI,” Dr. Lee concluded. “We’re just scratching the surface of what’s possible, and the potential for positive change is enormous.”

Dr. Lee offers a glimpse into the future of medicine — one where AI not only helps to diagnose and treat diseases but also plays a key role in preventing them altogether. It is a future that holds the promise of better health for all, driven by technology that is both innovative and ethically sound.