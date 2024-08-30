GlobalFest celebrates Canada’s multicultural space and hosts a citizenship ceremony

By Hannah Caparino, August 30 2024—

GlobalFest, Calgary’s annual cultural celebration which took place this year from Aug. 15-24, brings together a multitude of cultures and activities that attendees can participate in. The main goal of the festival is to showcase Calgary’s diverse community and create an open space for people to learn about the city’s multicultural space.

Aside from country-specific themed nights, the festival features a number of cultural pavilions which will highlight different countries, cultural societies and cultural associations. Many of the countries at Global Fest promote their own artwork, sculptures, traditional clothing, musical performances and tapestries. Visitors also have the chance to buy snacks, clothes, jewelry, as well as participate in activities that different countries offer. For example, Korea’s booth had a game called “pitch pot” where attendees can try throwing sticks into a slim wooden pot or bucket. The Mexico booth included postcards with descriptions of many iconic landmarks, cities and holidays. From Dia De Los Muertos to The Agave Farm, the postcards explain multiple aspects of Mexico’s culture, introducing viewers to all that Mexico has to offer.

On Aug. 20th, Global Fest had included a Mexico themed night which involved performances and music originating from the country. The festival had two stages for performances, the Air Canada stage and the TD Main Stage. On the TD Main Stage, the performers that were set to present were the folk dance group “Viva la Danza! Mexican Folklore Dance Ensemble” and the “Mariachi Internacional Sol Azteca”. The dance group had included dances like the veracruz, which had the female dancers dressed in white dresses and dancing with colourful floral fans. The other dances that were included also involved a partner dance as well as a dance that focused on agriculture and vegetation. The following performance featured the mariachi band and were accompanied by two dancers.

The festival also had a citizenship ceremony with 51 people present to become citizens. Audiences gathered around the Air Canada stage to watch the occasion, and the ceremony paired perfectly with the festival’s goal to express Canada’s multicultural identity. Government members that were in attendance included Jasraj Singh Halan, a member of Parliament for Calgary Forest Lawn, and Minister Tanya Fir, the Minister of Arts, Culture and Status of Women. Global Fest’s Chief Operating Officer Ken Goosen was also present at the ceremony, observing the many families and individuals becoming citizens of Canada. Following the opening speeches, the oath of citizenship was then recited in both English and French, a requirement for those who identified over fourteen years old. After officially inaugurating the new Canadian citizens, the ceremony closed with the new citizens being congratulated individually by each of the honoured guests. Many people, including myself were impressed with both the ceremony and performances as it was a pure celebration of culture and joy, which can be shared among all festival participants.

Night three of GlobalFest ended with the firework show, including songs like “Barrio” by Thalia and “Un Poco Loco” from the Pixar movie Coco. The Mexico themed night celebrated all aspects of Mexican culture, allowing for attendees to be immersed in the traditions and society. More information can be found on the GlobalFest website.