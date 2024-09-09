FROSH 2024: Introducing Active Living facilities and services

By Maggie Hsu and Emma Djukic, September 9 2024—

Active Living, operated by the Faculty of Kinesiology, makes its mission to “Excite. Educate. Empower. Active Living”. All University of Calgary students have an Active Living membership which allows you to access all of the facilities and services in this article. All you need to do is activate your Unicard at the Fitness Centre (KNB155) or Client Services Desk (KNA104) before using any facilities.

Locker Rooms

Many students like to have a place to stash their gym clothes and shoes between workouts and lectures. If you are one of them, the lockers in the change rooms in KNA can be rented for your convenience. Each locker comes with a lock, so you don’t have to worry about bringing your own, although you are still welcome to.

Both the men’s and women’s change rooms are newly renovated and officially open. They now have a modern uniform flooring, giving them a fresh and updated look. Coinless lockers have also been installed, and they will be available for rent soon.

If you’re not looking to rent a locker, you can use the day-use lockers with your own lock. There are also bag and coat check services at Client Services (KNA 104), which are in effect until the rental procedures are finalized.

You can use your Active Living account to rent a locker online on their website.

Intramurals

Whether or not you are a super athlete, intramurals are a great way to stay active and make new friends. There are both recreational and competitive intramurals, depending on your preference, as well as recreational sports like fencing, karate, and taekwondo!

The recreational intramurals include Esports, badminton, outdoor soccer, and FloorCurl. Competitive Intramurals are a little different, as they have officials, standings, and playoffs. If your competitive spirit enjoys spikeball, dodgeball, basketball, volleyball, ice hockey, outdoor/indoor soccer or floorball, consider giving them a try.

You can register as an individual or you can join as a group if you already have a team of friends in mind.

Olympic Oval

The Olympic Oval is a legacy facility of the 1988 Winter Olympics hosted in Calgary. It hosts international speed skating competitions but has also become a great asset to our community as a space for indoor public skating, running on the track next to the ice, local competitions and “ice-out” shows when the ice gets taken out for other events.

Check out the Oval’s website for info about their hours, open skate times and how to make group bookings.

Outdoor Centre

The main function of the Outdoor Centre is renting out equipment to students and the public “to make outdoor activities affordable and accessible” but also offer opportunities for everyone on and off campus to join them on trips and programs to introduce outdoor living into everyone’s lifestyles.

The Outdoor Centre also hosts a ski tuning and bike repair shop, discounted gear sales and a climbing and bouldering wall that’s open to students and beyond.

Racquet Centre

The Racquet Centre features 13 squash courts and four racquetball/handball courts. You can also play pickleball on the racquetball courts. To access the courts, Active Living asks that students check in at their Client Services desk located at the entrance of the Fitness Centre (KNA 104) to receive a wristband before playing.

You can book a court in person at the Client Services desk, on their website or by calling Client Services at 403-220-5029.

Aquatic Centre

The Aquatic Centre is a competition pool that features 16, 25m lanes. Current U of C students can access the pool with their UNICARD by checking in at the Active Living Client Services Desk (KNA104). Please visit the Aquatic Centre’s website for more information about the swim shop, rules and open swim schedules.

Fitness Centre

The Fitness Centre is a popular space for students. Located in the main hallway of Kinesiology B, it hosts almost any piece of equipment you could want. With over 3750 square meters of space, the Fitness Centre also has a six-lane, 240m running track on the upper level. The upper level also has additional equipment located at the West End of the track which also offers some additional privacy if you’re a bit overwhelmed by the hustle and bustle of the main Fitness Centre.

Gold Fitness Alcove

This space is accessible through the Gold Gym and designed for functional fitness and circuit workouts. It is designed for functional fitness and circuit workouts instead of traditional workouts.