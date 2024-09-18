“Now Innovating” podcast open for submissions, showcasing U of C researchers’ innovation journeys

By Kimberly Taylor, September 18 2024—

Now Innovating is a podcast series featuring the innovation journeys of U of C research teams. The project aims to share the research journeys of various labs and groups, from the initial idea to practical application in the community. The podcast has season 5 and has published over 50 episodes.

Host and Producer Julia MacGregor — senior specialist in the Office of the Vice-President, Research — spoke with the Gauntlet about “Now Innovating” and her experience hosting. MacGregor described the podcast as a research to impact series – with research spanning across all disciplines at U of C and leading to innovations in technology, healthcare and social change.

“It’s a research to impact series where we’re really trying to let the UCalgary community, whether you’re a student, faculty member, postdoc, or even an alumni or a member of the community, just really understand the amazing research translation that’s happening at the university.”

MacGregor communicated her goals as a host and producer. These include sharing new information and sparking interest in innovation among listeners, as well as boosting the impact of the research happening at U of C.

“I just hope that they learn something that they didn’t know … and that they’re inspired to … look at how they can innovate,” MacGregor said. “[And] showcase the University of Calgary’s great reputation as a research leader and innovation leader.”

MacGregor spoke about the value of a podcast that follows each researcher’s journey in taking their research out of the lab and into the wider community as a way of encouraging others to embark on that same journey.

“I think a lot of people, they don’t really understand the steps that it takes to start this process, or they might not recognize the value of the work that they are doing in their research, or even their own practices or initiatives that they’re doing … So it’s a way to [say], I’ve heard the story and … maybe I could do this too. I can find out where I could go for support or resources.”

MacGregor highlighted that the podcast does not just focus on the research and impact, but also on the support and resources available to those who wish to take an innovation journey.

“[Episodes also include] the vast resources available in the innovation ecosystem. There’s so many programs already in the university, as well as external partners… It’s a way to create a cohesive story navigation point. Here’s what is available and these are things people have used.”

Some of the innovation supports that have been highlighted include CDL rockies with three different streams of supports available as well as scholarships, the Parex Resources Innovation Fellowships, UCeed which is an early-stage investment program based at the UofC, the Hunter Hub’s Summer Accelerator program and Alberta Innovates.

However, MacGregor also highlighted that even if someone does not attend UofC or is a new undergraduate student there is still something of interest for them in each episode.

“There’s really something for anyone in each episode depending on their interest levels. As long as you like innovation and like cool things,” MacGregor said. “It’s such a wide variety of those knowledge topics that I didn’t know. Every time I do an episode, it’s an exciting learning for me to do a bit of digging and understand the journey of these people, which is so fascinating to me.”

MacGregor encouraged anyone interested in being featured on the podcast to email the Office of the Vice-President (Research) at research@ucalgary.ca.

The first five seasons of the podcast are available in both audio and video formats, with a new season being released this September. Episodes will be released over the fall and winter semesters. “Now Innovating” episodes can be viewed on YouTube or listened to on LibSyn or most podcast platforms. To learn more about the series, visit their website.