Flu shots with UCalgary’s Varsity Pharmacy

By Ilana van der Merwe, October 6 2024—

Influenza vaccines, or better known as flu shots, are commonly rolled out within the early weeks of October. With only 44 per cent of the eligible Canadians receiving shots in the 2023-24 season, it is the hope of many health care providers that this number increases for this flu season.

Speaking with the Gauntlet this fall, full-time pharmacist at Varsity Pharmacy Stacy Galas emphasized the ease and essentiality of getting the annual flu shot as a student or campus goer starting Oct. 15.

“As a student with no other medical conditions, the benefit is that it reduces your risk of getting sick. The flu can last up to 10 days. You could miss classes, you could miss exams, so it is a way to protect yourself and other people around you [since] you are in close quarters with people,” Galas said.

With flu season fast approaching, and coughs, sneezes and wheezes entering into lecture halls, Galas said that getting the shot is simple and straightforward.

“We are quick about it. It is a service we put on annually and we are prepared for it, we look forward to it. Actually getting the shot takes about 5 to 10 minutes slightly depending on how many other people are around,” Galas said.

This year, clinics in Alberta are vaccinating for two A strains and two B strains. Galas predicts pharmacies like Varsity Pharmacy will be equipped by Alberta Health Services (AHS) with the Fluzone Quadrivalent vaccine as recommended by the World Health Organization.

Galas shared that there are alternative options on campus for students without Alberta Health cards.

“If you don’t have an Alberta Health Care card, [you] can still get vaccinated at an AHS clinic, which also will be at the university at the North Courtyard,” Gala said.

Aside from individuals without health cards not being eligible for vaccinations at Varsity pharmacy, there were other criteria Galas shared for individuals who should not receive the annual flu shot.

“People who should not get the vaccine are people who have had a serious reaction to the vaccine previously, are under the age of 6 months, or have allergies to the components excluding eggs,” Galas said.

Galas asserted that the flu shot is more than just a preventative measure against possibly missing lectures thanks to a stuffy nose.

“As best we can, we try to predict the best matches for the strains circulating every given year. They don’t always get it right. But it does reduce your risk of getting sick. If you do get sick, most likely your symptoms will be less severe than if you were unvaccinated,” she said.

When asked, Galas said that severe reactions to the flu shot were incredibly rare, but a typical and expected reaction is typically seen from most individuals receiving the flu shot, and can be curbed with the use of ibuprofen.

“Most common side effects are muscle tenderness or soreness in the arm where it is injected. There can be some redness and some swelling too. That is short lived, one to two days is expected.”

Galas shared that there were other symptoms experienced as well, but nothing that is to be unexpected or concerning. These symptoms run along the lines of fatigue, fever, and possible headache.

As she has been receiving her vaccine for a while, here are some of Galas’ top tips for receiving your flu shot.

Bring your Alberta health card, photo ID — although it is not required at Varsity Pharmacy, this is not universal — and your record of immunization if possible. These materials will help provide your vaccination through Alberta Health Care, update your records and possibly allow pharmacists to recommend any additional immunizations that you may not be up to date with. A short-sleeved shirt is also helpful.

Galas also recommends that those getting vaccinated eat and drink in the hours leading up to the flu shot.

“Sometimes people get a little light headed, dizzy or nervous about getting a shot, which is understandable. Being hydrated or having something to eat beforehand is very helpful.”

Other than commenting on the myth that ‘moving your arm’ after receiving a vaccination helps with soreness, some misconceptions Galas debunked surrounded ideas of the side effects of the flu shot.

“The flu shot does not cause the flu. Sometimes you have some other infection brewing and it is just temporarily related to getting the flu shot. This is a common misunderstanding,” Galas clarified.

Lastly, the best recommendation Galas has for people getting the flu shot is some downtime.

“Personally I go at the end of my day. That way I can give myself a break. When you have your vaccine, rest. Give yourself an excuse to take the night off,” Galas said.

By getting vaccinated you are increasing your chances of avoiding a nasty cold while protecting those with weakened immune systems around you. If able, taking 10 minutes to get vaccinated makes a big difference at campus, at work and at home.

For more information, pop in to or phone (403-282-0100) Varsity Pharmacy between 8:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday, and 8:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. on Friday for your flu shot or pharmaceutical needs.