Why Diljit Dosanjh is the icon every South Asian in Canada should know:

By Gurshaan Kaur Rai, December 5 2024—

If you’re a South Asian, you’ve either likely listened to Diljit Dosanjh songs on repeat like myself or you have absolutely no idea of the global sensation. But here is why you should know of him: Diljit Dosanjh is a Punjabi singer, actor, and film producer, hailing from Dosanjh Kalan in Punjab, India and over the past two decades he has established himself as a multifaceted showstopper.

While Diljit may be from a small village in Punjab, his songs are constantly being streamed across the world in countries like Canada, America and the United Kingdom. His fandom has expanded to other cultures, all while being the first Punjabi turban-wearing man to achieve such accolades and this is why every South Asian should know of Dosanjh.

Dosanjh was the first Punjabi singer to perform at Coachella and was named the greatest Punjabi singer of all time on the Jimmy Fallon show. At these performances, Diljit proudly wears Punjabi traditional attire and his turban, representing the Punjabi culture on a global stage. While doing so, Diljit says his concerts are “history in the making” and “Punjabi aa gaye oye”, translating to the “Punjabi is here”.

And he’s not wrong, Diljit Dosanjh has most certainly played a part in creating a history that every South Asian should be aware and proud of. He has collaborated with celebrities such as Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Saweetie, NLE Choppa and Colombian singer Camillo.

South Asian culture has often been subjected and reduced to stereotypes in media, Dosanjh challenges stereotypes about South Asians through sold out stadiums and performances at Coachella or through encouraging Ed Sheeran to speak Punjabi at his concert.

Calgary is no stranger to Dosanjh’s globalization, with both his concerts at the Scotiabank Saddledome in 2022 and 2024 selling out.

But that’s not all. Diljit Dosanjh’s talents are exemplified through his box office smashing performances in the Amar Singh Chamkila movie by producer Imitaz Ali. In 2024, Diljit sent the box office out of this world through Jatt & Juliet 3 with Neeru Bajwa, with movie theatres across Canada selling out just after his concerts here.

Diljit may be from a small village in Punjab, but his impact is felt globally because he seamlessly fuses Punjabi culture with other cultures. Such as through his collaboration with Camillo in the song “Palpita”, in Punjabi and Spanish.

This is why every South Asian should know of Diljit Dosanjh as he has taken South Asian culture to a global stage time and time again. The world is coming to appreciate the talent of South Asia through the works of individuals like Dosanjh. By challenging limitations as a turban-wearing Punjabi man to perform at Coachella, collaborating with singers like Dua Lipa and Ed Sheeran and at the Jimmy Fallon show, Diljit Dosanjh has broken several barriers for South Asian individuals.

Diljit Dosanjh shows us that anything is possible, no matter your circumstance, likewise just how someone from Dosanjh Kalan was Born to Shine, his songs remind fans they too were born to shine.