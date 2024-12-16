The significance of the menorah lighting in Calgary amidst political tension

By Josie Simon, December 16 2024—

Last year, a significant rift developed between Mayor Jyoti Gondek and Calgary’s Jewish community. This conflict arose from her decision not to attend the annual menorah lighting ceremony at City Hall. Her absence went beyond the physical; it symbolized a disconnect from an event significant to many Jewish residents. Gondek justified her decision by pointing to the political undertones associated with the ceremony, which prompted a broader discussion about the intersection of politics and religious celebrations.

Gondek’s concerns were rooted in the perception that the event signalled a political message of “support for Israel.” Independent Jewish Voices (IJV) Calgary criticized this association, arguing, “Conflating the actions of [Israel] with the Jewish faith fuels antisemitism and division in our communities.” By not attending, Gondek inadvertently reinforced this conflation, sending a message that risked holding all Jews accountable for the actions of a distant government.

Rabbi Menachem Matusof emphasizes that “Hanukkah is a holiday celebrating the victory of the few that stood up for their rights to practice Judaism and be Jews, and not to give in to… oppression. Is that political?” he asked. By tethering political affirmations to the event, the core message of Hanukkah as a celebration of religious freedom and resistance to oppression risks being overshadowed.

As a Jewish Canadian, I’m appalled when figures like Gondek entangle politics with our cultural and religious events. Why should decisions made thousands of kilometres away interfere with our right to celebrate Judaism and express our Jewish identity in Canada? Judaism is not monolithic, and the Israeli government’s actions should not dictate how we celebrate our heritage freely and democratically here.

While Gondek grappled with a tough political decision, I find it difficult to sympathize with her when the real impact falls on the Jewish community. Decisions like hers risk reinforcing damaging stereotypes, fueling the alarming surge in antisemitic incidents in Canada—5,791 acts of violence, harassment, and vandalism in 2023 alone, more than twice the 2,769 reported in 2022.

Nevertheless, in a promising turn of events, Gondek has announced her intention to attend this year’s Community Menorah Lighting. Let’s hope she learns one of Hanukkah’s central teachings — religious freedom — and grows from the experience.

As Calgarians prepare for this year’s Community Menorah Lighting, it’s important to focus on forgiveness and unity. The 36th annual city hall menorah lighting on Dec. 30 welcomes both Jewish and non-Jewish individuals as a symbol of resilience against all forms of darkness. Regardless of opinions on the mayor’s past decisions, moving forward requires dialogue, understanding and a shared celebration of cultural freedoms.

This article is a part of our Voices section and does not necessarily reflect the views of the Gauntlet editorial board.