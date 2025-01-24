ACHRI continues to pave the way for research in pediatric and health

By Hannah Caparino, January 24 2025—

The Alberta Children’s Hospital Research Institute (ACHRI) works in collaboration with the University of Calgary towards research in children’s health. The research that is taking place at the hospital involves students and supervisors both working towards understanding children’s health and wellness. Julia Klenin, a project manager with ACHRI, and Omar Kinawi, a student rep for the Alberta Children’s Hospital Research Institute Trainee Association (ACHRITA), both spoke with the Gauntlet about current research and programs.

“We work towards facilitating research in child health and wellness,” said Klenin. “Researchers across U of C and various disciplines that work on child health related projects and … provide support rather to these trainees that work with these researchers. So these trainees are considered ACHRI trainees”.

ACHRI has seven primary programs of research including programs like child brain and mental health, as well as childhood cancer and blood disorders. Alongside being a student representative for ACHRITA, Kinawi is also doing research in the neuroscience program while also providing insight for how ACHRI can support students who are passionate about research by allowing mentors and supervisors to guide trainees and develop their own goals.

“I look at stroke in newborns, but within the scope of ACHRI there are so many different research goals and so many different projects under this umbrella of child health and wellness,” said Kinawi. “So the other nice benefit is there’s a lot of room for students to pick their own lane to what they want to look at collaboration with ACHRI with their own labs and supervisors.”

Through ACHRI, students will be exposed to a working environment that will allow them to engage with other researchers, patients and supervisors. While there are the few challenges like scheduling or struggling to balance other commitments, both Klenin and Kinawi emphasize ACHRI’s vast support network by offering services to continue motivating all students and members.

Another aspect that both speakers emphasize about ACHRI is the process of outlining and reaching specific goals, especially by forming connections and a healthy environment to foster inclusivity and accountability when conducting research.

“I think between your committee and your supervisor, there’s a really strong sense of mentorship,” Kinawi said. “Everyone is dedicated to helping each other succeed and so it goes beyond focusing on the current research, but also just getting people to where they want to be and creating that inclusive and motivating atmosphere where everyone has each other’s back.”

To become involved with ACHRI, Klenin reviewed how undergraduate students can start their research journey by applying for summer research programs, scholarships and various kinds of funding. ACHRI provides students with the opportunity to carry out their own individual research projects, giving them the chance to expose themselves to an active setting.

Within the trainee community people can contact members of ACHRITA and join the newsletter or stay updated through the events page, where news about upcoming social and networking events can connect the community with other researchers and students with similar goals and experiences. More information and details about ACHRI can be found on their website.