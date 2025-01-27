From West Africa to Calgary: Afrobeats makes its mark in the city’s music scene 

By Temitope Sowunmi, January 27 2025—

As Calgary’s population grows and diversifies, its cultural and music scene is expanding to reflect this dynamic shift. From concerts that attract hundreds of attendees to lively nightclub events, parties, fashion shows and summer festivals, Calgary is rapidly embracing African music culture, particularly the vibrant Afrobeats style. With its infectious rhythms and high-energy performances, Afrobeats has become integral to Calgary’s nightlife, marking an exciting cultural evolution.

Afrobeats, a 21st-century umbrella term for music rooted in West African rhythms, beats, and instrumentals, has become a global force in recent years. The genre’s popularity is evident not only on significant music charts but also in how artists like Ayra Starr, Wizkid, Burna Boy and Davido have become household names worldwide. Their chart-topping hits and Grammy awards are a testament to Afrobeats music’s growth, and Calgary is now among the Canadian cities where it is gaining traction.

This year alone, over ten notable artists from Nigeria, including Ruger, Bnxn, Johnny Drille, and Odumodublvck, have performed in Calgary, finding eager audiences among the city’s growing African, Caribbean and younger populations. The excitement rose when Grammy-nominated singer Ayra Starr was invited to perform at the Calgary Stampede Coca-Cola stage, marking a significant moment for Afrobeats listeners at the city’s most iconic events.

Although Ayra Starr could not perform for reasons never officially explained, her invitation still serves as a significant step forward for Afrobeats in Calgary. It highlights the city’s mainstream openness to African music and Black artists more broadly. This inclusivity was demonstrated when R&B singer Bryson Tiller drew an enormous crowd with a memorable performance at the Coca-Cola stage just an hour after Ayra was scheduled to perform. The atmosphere at the Cowboys music festival was no different on July 7, when Sexyy Red, PARTYNEXTDOOR and Busta Rhymes lit up the stage, underscoring Calgary’s embrace of diverse Black music talents.

Social media has played a major role in driving this cultural inclusion. Platforms like Instagram and TikTok have helped spread awareness about Afrobeats events, allowing people all over the city to connect and engage. Through these platforms, event promoters can easily collaborate with artists and partner with university clubs to reach audiences and build excitement. For example, the African Caribbean Student Association at the University of Calgary partnered with Wedge Entertainment Corp last summer to host a contest for free tickets to see Johnny Drille, making it easier for students to join in on the Afrobeats experience.

As we look ahead, it is exciting to consider what the future holds for African music culture in Calgary. Many talented local Afrobeats artists have yet to be discovered, and as Calgary becomes more inclusive, there is hope for these talents to shine. Afrobeats is not just a fleeting trend but a meaningful music style that represents culture and history. With more African artists finding a place in Calgary’s festivals, concerts and nightclubs the city is poised to become a vibrant reflection of global inclusion and diversity. Who knows? Perhaps next year, another Afrobeats artist will take the stage at the Stampede—or maybe even a performance at a sports stadium in the years to come.