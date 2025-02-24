Hear me out: The animated hot babes hall of fame

By Ayesha Kamran and Rabia Salman, February 24 2025—

Popularized through TikTok, a “hear me out” cake is a fun way to display the–questionable–fictional characters a person finds appealing. We listen and do not judge–if you judge us, we will find you–so join us as we tell you what we would put on our “hear me out” masterpiece.

1. The Once-ler: More like, let me tap that once

The original bad boy turned good–a true Wattpad male main character. His skinny-legend body, shaggy hair, and guitar skills make him the ultimate heartthrob. From his greed to his redemption arc, he always served diva energy. When Beyoncé said, “Diva is the female version of a hustla,” she was actually talking about the Once-ler.

2. Mrs. Potts: The pot that is more than just hot

Do I even need to explain myself? Mommy? Sorry. Mommy?

3. Diego: The hottest thing that happened during the Ice Age

A grumpy bad boy who’s actually a soft boy at heart. He’s good with babies–please have mine–and would risk everything for his friends. Try convincing me you’re not swooning. Plus, his husky voice is basically ASMR. Diego has “I hate everyone but you” energy down to a T–it may be toxic, but what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.

4. Skipper: The alpha

He exudes S.W.A.T. leader energy. For any crisis, he has a solution. You might think to yourself, that’s literally a bird, but I say no. Confidence? Immaculate. Leadership? Chef’s kiss. Height? He’s hot in a Daniel Radcliffe type of way. Being with this short king would be an honour.

5. Jake Sully: Forget other-worldly, imagine an extraterrestrial-alien type of love

The man, the myth, the legend. He’s tall, strong, and has long, luscious hair. What more could a gal want? Jake is the type of guy who’s goofy but serious when it matters most—the most attractive flavour of men. Be right back. I’m booking a spaceship for Pandora.

6. Optimus Prime: Forget oiled abs, think oiled metal

Now, you may be wondering, this is a robot alien. And yes, he is, and what about it? Not only is Optimus an upright leader–we love a morally correct king–but his velvety deep voice could cure world hunger. It’s giving law enforcement that we actually like. Everybody knows that I’m a good girl, officer.

7. Miguel O’Hara: Everybody’s favourite Latino “zaddy“

Need I say more? The accent, the large muscles, the cynical persona–but deep down, he’s actually a good guy tortured by his painful past. Spectacular – give me 14 of them right now.

8. King Agnarr: The lost treasure of the deep blue

He may be at the bottom of the ocean, but he’s first in my heart. Although King Agnarr didn’t have much screen time, he was all I could see on my screen. His gentle demeanour and royal manners had me giggling and kicking my feet. Drowning in water? Nah, I’m drowning in those green orbs.

This article is part of our humour section.