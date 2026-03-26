The 12 signs and where they would thrive in the performing arts

By Mia Gilje and Michael Sarsito, March 26 2026—

Are you a dancer, musician, actor or all of the above? Or maybe none of the above? Find out what your sign tells you!

Aries (March 21 to April 19):

Aries’ first instinct is to figure out how to “win” at performing — think Whiplash. No matter the skill, Aries has a burning passion to excel. Because of this Aries tends to thrive in an independent environment — soloist rather than bandmate.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20):

Taurus may find they are much more comfortable being behind the scenes. Their grounded nature would make them a fantastic member of the theatre crew, being a reliable person to depend on no matter the task at hand. If determined enough, a Taurus could make a great director — where they can get paid to be stubborn and not compromise on their ideas.

Gemini (May 21 to June 21):

The impulsivity, quick wittedness and love of social interaction best prepares Geminis for the world of improv. Their ability to think on their feet and spark a conversation with almost anyone is a killer skill in any round of “Yes, and?”

Cancer (June 22 to July 22):

Cancers being highly attuned to their emotions allows them to put on heart-string pulling opera performances. When they sing, no lyric or note comes out lifeless.

Leo (July 23 to August 22):.

Confident and dramatic with a need to be the center of attention — Leo’s are theatre kids at heart. While their zealous nature can be intense in the real world, on a stage it allows them to absolutely shine. Taking up acting is one way for Leos to channel their strong personalities into a creative and productive manner.

Virgo (August 23 to September 22):

Virgos are a lethal singer/songwriter combo. They’ve got perfect pitch and their attention to detail ensures no lyric is unintentional.

Libra (September 23 to October 22):

A Libra’s natural ability to work and collaborate with others allows them to thrive in a band, orchestra or other musical group. In particular, Libra’s may enjoy playing somewhere in the strings section. They prioritise harmony above all else, so playing one part of a greater effort is where they find creative satisfaction.

Scorpio (October 23 to November 21):

Scorpio’s intensity makes them drawn instinctively to the villain, the obsessive, or the character with a dangerous inner life, because these roles ask an actor to find something true and uncomfortable inside themselves. Scorpio will make the audience genuinely afraid, but when the director asked them to ‘dial it back’. They indeed did not dial it back. They received a standing ovation, but no one dares to make eye contact with them at the afterparty.

Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21):

Sagittarius are anything but a one-trick pony. Their desire for adventure, trying new things and admittedly a bit of impulsivity means they don’t linger in one speciality for too long.

Capricorn (December 22 to January 19):

Capricorn has been preparing for this role their entire life and they would like you to know that. They are someone who would practice lines while other children played outside. They are excellent and they will tell you, professionally, that they are excellent at what they do.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18):

Aquarius thrives in experimental theatre where the stage is a Walmart’s parking lot and the script is a series of interpretive hand movements. They call it visionary. Audiences call it confusing. There were no seats at the parking lot.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20):

Pisces is a match made in heaven for ballet — ethereal and moving in ways that seems to defy the laws of physics and logic. They will make the entire audience cry during a normal routine of soubresaut. Pisces does not practice the way others practice. They dream about it and somehow that’s always been enough.