Weekly Dino Digest: Sept. 5 to 7

By Maggie Hsu, September 5 2025—

We’re back for a second season for the Weekly Dino Diges, your go-to guide for all the action coming up in Dinos athletics. All Dinos’ home games are free events for students — make sure to load up your FREE all-access student pass to get into games. Check out the master schedule and grab a couple of friends to cheer on your Dinos!

From the gridiron to the pitch, here’s what’s on deck this weekend:

Football

In a CanWest anomaly, the Dinos are back at McMahon for a second week in the row. The Dinos’ football team are still on the hunt for their first win of the season after last week’s heartbreaker against Regina. Under the Friday night lights with homefield advantage, they welcome the Manitoba Bisons, who are also looking to pick up their first win of the season.

Expect a physical matchup as both sides aim to set the tone early. First-year quarterback David Jordan found his footing in the latter half of the home opener finishing with 238 passing yards and three touchdown passes in th 43-36 overtime loss to the Rams, we’ll see if he can find his groove quickly against Manitoba to push the Bisons to their limits.

Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m — you won’t want to miss this one.

Field Hockey

The Dinos’ field hockey team are set to open their season at home on Hawkings Field with a two-game series against perennial contenders, UBC Thunderbirds.

Calgary’s young squad will be tested right away against a Thunderbirds team that has long been the standard in Canada West. Fans can catch the action Saturday and Sunday, both at 11 a.m.

Soccer

It’s a full weekend of soccer at McMahon Stadium. The women’s team opens up the weekend on Saturday at noon against the MacEwan Griffins before facing a quick turnaround to kickoff against the Alberta Pandas on Sunday at noon.

Sandwiched between the two women’s matchs, the men’s squad reignite the season-long crosstown rivalry with Mount Royal on Saturday afternoon at 2:15 p.m. in our first game of the Crowchild Classic.

Rugby

The women’s rugby team hits the road for their first big test of the season, travelling to Victoria to face the Vikes on Saturday afternoon. It’s a tough way to open, but a strong performance could set the tone for the campaign ahead.