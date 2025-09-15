‘For the girls’ – Dinos open home schedule with back-to-back wins

By Leigh Patrick, September 15 2025—

It wasn’t just a win — it was a statement. The Dinos’ women’s soccer team capped off this weekend with a 4-1 triumph over the Alberta Pandas, securing back-to-back victories against Alberta and MacEwan for the first time since 2021.

“We want to make McMahon a fortress, it’s our home,” said head coach Diogo Raposo. “First and foremost, it’s making sure that teams don’t want to come here and play us.”

Midway through the first half, the Pandas struck — but the Dinos responded within minutes, courtesy of Brooklyn Colvin, a fifth-year defender on the team. Dinos’ midfield took control, with Sarah Donick remaining relentless with three shots in the first half, including a powerful shot on the goal that was denied by the Pandas’ goalie.

“She’s got so much potential — she’s going to be really important for us this year,” Raposo said of Donick.

With the score tied and the crowd buzzing, the Dinos wasted no time reclaiming control and they didn’t let up. The second half began with a surge of energy. Within minutes, Donick was on the ball again, determined to get the goal she had been aiming for. She netted her first goal of the season — exactly what the Dinos needed to seize momentum. Ten minutes later, she attacked again, adding the team’s third goal and her second of the season with a rallying cry of “doing it for the girls!”

“Scoring in a game where we really needed to get results was amazing,” Donick said. “I kind of blacked out a little bit — it was awesome.”

The Dinos didn’t let themselves relax with the lead, instead forcing constant pressure on the Pandas and calling in the substitutes who were ready to shine. Despite the relentless pressure, the game held at a standstill while the Dinos continued to attack with little luck. That breakthrough came when Brooke Batty came in with her seventh goal of the season, giving the team breathing room.

Rapso credited the team’s depth and chemistry, highlighting the mix of rising talent and veteran leadership driving their early success.

“We’ve got a great balance of some really good young players, but the veteran experience speaks volumes in this league,” he said.

That balance was evident Sunday, as rookies stepped up under pressure and the veterans anchored the team’s momentum.

With four goals on the board, the Dinos played until the final whistle, sealing their dominance at McMahon.

“I’m just so happy that I can pull my weight for the team and for the girls. I’ve been waiting for those results, so it feels so good,” Donick said after the game.

With two wins on their home field, it’s easy to feel the confidence radiating from the team, but Raposo reminded the team that the work isn’t done.

“We can’t just be happy again. We need to continue to improve and be better next week,” said Raposo.

Next weekend, the Dinos head south for a back-to-back against Lethbridge – where they’ll face not only the Pronghorns, but the winds of the prairies, an unfamiliar field and a familiar face, with their former assistant coach now leading the opposition.

If this weekend proves anything, it’s that the Dinos aren’t just playing for points — they’re playing for each other.