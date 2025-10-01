Raptors open 2025 training camp at UCalgary: Day one recap

By Maggie Hsu, October 1 2025—

The Toronto Raptors have touched down in Calgary with the Dinos’ home, Jack Simpson Gym, serving as their practice facility for the next few days. The Raptors logged their first session in the Jack on Tuesday with a closed practice in preparation for the public open practice on Friday, Oct. 3 at 6 p.m.

Raptors Training Camp Day 1 // Photo by Mia Gilje

This training camp serves as a valuable tool in creating team cohesion and chemistry leading up to the 2025-26 NBA season.

“We’ve been building chemistry the whole summer and I think all of these trips go into that. It makes us so much better on the court,” said second-year point guard Jamal Shead.

Shead is heading into his second year as a Raptor following being picked at 45th overall in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft. However, with a revamped Raptors roster with largely new acquisitions coming in over the summer, Shead serves as a somewhat veteran presence for the younger players coming into the league.

“I’m friends with all of these guys off the court,” said Shead. “That goes into a big part of it and they respect me, I respect them. And honestly, it’s just information.”

As a point guard, Shead sees his role as a leader on the court, ready to start plays and keep plays going at every possession. And this camp will be an important time for Shead to collect this ‘information’ about his teammates and connect as a unit.

Raptors Training Camp Day 1 // Photo by Mia Gilje

RJ Barrett, a Canadian player hailing from Toronto sees their time in Calgary as an opportunity to connect with fans all across the country.

“This is my first time in Calgary,” said Barrett. “So I’m excited to be here to bring Raptors basketball to a different part of the country.”

Barrett also has a Dinos connection, attending high school and playing with former Dinos point guard, Noah Wharton, at the high school level.

Raptors Training Camp Day 1 // Photo by Mia Gilje

With the next few days building up to the open practice available for UCalgary students and basketball fans all over Calgary, head coach Darko Rajakovic is excited to experience the city and welcome the public to the Jack to showcase his team.

“I heard so many things about Calgary,” said Rajakovic. “How people here are welcoming — I’m looking forward to meeting local fans. I know how much Canada is supporting the Toronto Raptors — We’re not just the team of Toronto but the whole country, so we’re really excited to be here.”

“Our guys are really excited to go out there and play — it’s going to be a great night.”

RJ Barrett; Raptors Training Camp Day 1 // Photo by Mia Gilje

Tickets for Friday’s open practice are still available, so be sure to grab yours and get up close and personal with Canada’s NBA team.