Hockey’s culture crisis: Why signings tied to the Hockey Canada trial raise new concerns

On Oct. 24th, the Vegas Golden Knights decided to upgrade the Professional Tryout Agreement of goaltender Carter Hart — one of five players involved in the Hockey Canada sexual assault case — into an official two-year contract worth $2 million per season. Hart and the four other players were acquitted in July after Justice Carroccia ruled that the plaintiff, E.M., did not provide “credible or reliable” evidence. This ruling came seven years after the original accusations were brought to the police in June 2018.

Weeks before Hart’s signing, the Carolina Hurricanes showed interest in both Hart and another defendant, Michael McLeod. However, after backlash from fans and advocates — including a widely signed petition — the organization dropped its consideration of both players, stating that “both carry significant baggage,” and that signing either would create further backlash and financial strain. McLeod later signed with Avangard Omsk of the Kontinental Hockey League in Russia. Despite the Hurricanes’ decision, another of the five players, Cal Foote, signed with the Chicago Wolves, Carolina’s American Hockey League affiliate, allowing him to continue his professional career in North America.

With Hart now back in the NHL, some players have publicly supported his return despite the controversy. Veteran defenseman Noah Hanifan stressed the importance of team unity, “no matter what’s going on, good or bad, off the ice.” Similarly, Golden Knights captain Mark Stone said the team is welcoming Hart into the locker room. Neither directly addressed the ethical concerns surrounding the signing.

These moves did more than reignite debate around the case — they resurfaced long-standing questions about hockey’s entrenched cultural problems. Experts argue the sport continues to struggle with a legacy of toxicity, where ideals of strength and masculinity often blur into entitlement, silence and unchecked male dominance, even as organizations claim they are trying to “do better.”

The trickle-down effect of a toxic culture in minor and junior hockey

Much of the public understanding of the Hockey Canada scandal stems from the reporting of Rick Westhead, a senior correspondent at TSN. His new book, We Breed Lions, published on Nov. 4, 2025, investigates the inherent toxicity in hockey’s culture, particularly within minor and junior systems. Westhead documents widespread hazing and its long-term effects on young players. Hazing is defined as behaviour tied to group belonging and acceptance that “humiliates, degrades, abuses or endangers” an individual.

While hazing occurs across many sports, hockey’s rigid hierarchy and emphasis on loyalty to veterans and leadership often intensify the harm. Westhead notes that junior hockey lacks a players’ union, leaving athletes with little protection or recourse. The culture frequently justifies abuse as a means of “building team character.”

In We Breed Lions, former minor hockey player Ben Fanjoy recalled, “[Hazing] was a part of the culture and we didn’t question it.” The emphasis on conformity and obedience makes it extremely difficult for players to challenge leadership without risking their careers.

Once toxic behaviour is recognized, accountability remains rare. One way to interrupt this cycle, Westhead argues, is through identity formation — teaching young athletes to develop values and critical thinking skills beyond the rink so they are not solely shaped by locker-room hierarchy. If that cycle is disrupted early, players may be better equipped to resist harmful norms.

Many young players relocate to small towns where junior hockey teams are treated with near-NHL prestige. Teenagers move away from their families and are suddenly idolized by their communities, often with minimal adult oversight. Authority falls largely to older teammates and coaches, who may themselves still be teenagers or young adults. In these environments, experts warn that male dominance and entitlement can become deeply embedded.

Luke Bentvelzen, a consent educator working with the Ontario Hockey League, engages players through discussions about identity and role models “rather than simply telling the players what not to do in their rela­tionships.” His approach aims to confront toxic masculinity before it becomes permanently ingrained.

Recent cases illustrate the stakes. An under-14 AA team in Ontario recently faced allegations involving assault, bullying, racism and sexual misconduct. The arbitrator on the case, Carol Roberts, said head coach Dave Mercanti “poses an ongoing potential threat” to player safety and failed to protect athletes in and out of the locker room. Before the appeal process, Mercanti received only a five-game suspension. He has denied wrongdoing and appealed the ruling.

Experiences like these become normalized within hockey. Victims often feel the consequences never match the harm they endured. Sanctions, when imposed, are rarely publicized unless appealed, and perpetrators frequently return to everyday life without lasting repercussions. This lack of transparency fosters a culture of secrecy in which sexual misconduct is quietly managed by governing bodies such as Hockey Canada rather than openly confronted.

Putting toxic culture on the Professional Stage

When youth systems fail to meaningfully address misconduct, players may enter professional leagues believing they are shielded from real accountability. For victims — whether fellow players or civilians — the damage is often long-lasting and severe.

During the Nov. 7 episode of the Jason Gregor Show, Westhead described how “willing players were to talk about” their negative experiences while reporting We Breed Lions. Former NHL player Kurtis Gabriel revealed the pressure he felt as a first-year junior player to have sex, describing how intimacy became a “transaction.” Westhead said these experiences had profound and lasting impacts on Gabriel’s mental health.

Research consistently shows similar long-term consequences for survivors. One study examining nightmares and sleep disturbances among female sexual assault survivors found substantial increases in both symptoms, with the strongest effects among rape survivors.

The Ontario Coalition of Rape Crisis Centres also criticized the handling of the Hockey Canada trial, raising concerns about police bias and harmful victim stereotyping. The organization emphasized the absence of sexual-violence expert testimony, which is crucial to a trauma-informed judicial process. Without expert testimony, courts often rely on “rape myths” — including victim-blaming and stereotyped expectations about how survivors should behave. The coalition argued that these myths shaped the ruling and limited effective analysis of E.M.’s testimony. With expert guidance, a different interpretation of the evidence could have been possible.

Other organizations, including Calgary Communities Against Sexual Violence and Canadian Women and Sport, echoed these concerns and called for greater accountability from hockey administrators. Calgary Communities Against Sexual Violence has publicly stated that “men and boys must be a part of the conversation” to achieve a healthier and more respectful culture.

When young, impressionable players watch professional stars face limited consequences for serious allegations, critics argue that it shapes how they view power and masculinity. Hart’s signing sends a message that involvement in a high-profile sexual assault case can be outweighed by athletic value.

What may appear to be a routine roster decision is, in reality, deeply symbolic. The continued advancement of players connected to sexual misconduct reflects broader patterns of patriarchy, misogyny and institutional silence within the sport. Enabling violent behaviour in hockey — a game central to Canadian identity — directly alienates women who are fans of the sport, survivors of sexual violence or both.

Although consent education programs offer some hope, advocates say far more must be done by Hockey Canada, its coaches and government leaders to ensure the safety of everyone who finds community, identity and meaning in the game.

How hockey can do better

The first step toward progress is acknowledging that a problem exists. The NHL has repeatedly failed to meaningfully confront misogyny, homophobia and racism within its culture. Notably, the league remains the only one of North America’s four major professional sports organizations without a formal domestic violence policy. Instead, investigations are handled on a case-by-case basis without standardized consequences. A clear, enforceable policy on sexual assault and domestic violence is long overdue.

While the NHL mandates education on sexual assault and domestic violence for players and coaches, education alone cannot dismantle a deeply entrenched culture. Consent education must begin at the grassroots level and directly engage players in conversations about power, entitlement and masculinity. These are uncomfortable discussions, but they are necessary.

Equally important are survivor support systems that prioritize safety, transparency and care. Private settlements that silence victims through non-disclosure agreements should not replace public accountability or access to justice. Survivors deserve protection without being forced into secrecy.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, players and organizations themselves must also take responsibility for the league’s failure to establish meaningful standards that prevent players with histories of violent behaviour from continuing unchecked careers. By setting a precedent and being role models for what proper conduct should look like.

Fans play a powerful role as well. Withholding financial and emotional support from teams and players tied to sexual violence sends a message that accountability matters. The public response to Carolina’s consideration of Hart and McLeod demonstrated that pressure can influence organizational decisions.

Finally, the NHL must prove that its commitment to inclusion extends beyond symbolic theme nights. Pride celebrations, women’s hockey initiatives and cultural recognition must be embedded into the league year-round, not confined to a single day on the calendar. Female fans deserve to feel safe and respected in the sport they love — something many say remains impossible under the league’s current standards.

With sustained accountability and action, hockey can begin the long process of cultural repair and move toward genuine reconciliation and change.