Sway your hips at Morgan Freeman’s Symphonic Blues Experience

By Hannah Caparino, January 28 2026—

Jack Singer Concert Hall had welcomed acclaimed actor, Morgan Freeman, and a number of handpicked artists to showcase the history and development of the Blues genre. Before the concert began, Freeman had discussed his connection to the genre and how the art form had changed to become a form of expression and history.

The Calgary Philharmonic was given the opportunity to perform with the best Blues musicians who learned to uphold the legacy of Blues music. Freeman’s narration begins with how the Blues had begun and how music was vital in oral storytelling over multiple generations. From the cotton fields to world stages, the Blues had been present for decades and continued to connect people across the world.

The set had begun with cricket noises with the screen glowing with lettering spelling out “Crossroads”. The six artists are Mississippi based musicians and singers that were touring included Anthony ‘Big A’ Sherrod, Lee Williams, Adrienne ‘Lady Adrena’ Ervine, Vasti Jackson, Mark Yacovone, and Kieth Johnson. Each of the artists are masters in their own right, from Sherrod and Johnson’s guitar skills, to Forrest’s bass lines and Yacovone’s magic improvisations on the keyboard, William’s drumming was an anchor for all band members to follow. Ervin was a powerful vocalist and was bold in the way she’d hold herself on stage belting out difficult notes in a beautiful manner.

The first few songs that were included were “You Gotta Move” by Fred McDowell, Son House’s “Death Letter Blues”, and “Dust My Broom” by Elmore James. These songs evoked the older and traditional sound of the Blues, with the low reverberating sounds of bass, minor chords, and the sole strums of the guitar and singing voice. The lyrics of the songs reflected the heat, the working lives, and the relationships of the folks living in Mississippi. Leaning into the traditional sound included the heavy use of the harmonica which was played by Johnson.

Freeman described the second chapter in the history of the Blues as the transition to city life and how the industry had become more mechanical, with Mississippi becoming a hub for innovation and manufacturing. The Calgary Philharmonic and the band were basked in red lighting as they sang to the song, “Cadillac Assembly Line” by Albert King. The screen depicted men working in the assembly line that provided jobs and security despite the difficult working conditions. The song had lyrics of hope and the promise that is held within the booming automotive industry.

The next stage of the Blues evolution was when Freeman had described the birth of rock and roll as the next step for the genre. Rock and roll is a genre that has exposed multiple people to the Blues, with the base chords and swinging rock and roll sound becoming more elevated. The messaging, openness, and relatability got audiences tapping their feet and shaking their heads. The band took the chance to really shine, with each musician taking a moment to show off their instrumental skills as the audience continued to take in the experience.

While the experience had showcased the history of the blues, the band had understood how the Blues continued into our modern day. The music had been imbued in pop culture, including being a heavy narrative element in the 2025 film, Sinners. “I Lied To You” was sung in the concert and the lyrics had referenced how the Blues genre was a departure from traditional folk and hymnal sound and diving into a more secular and sinful nature.

One of the biggest draws of the Blues genre is how it revealed human desire that was once repressed. Sherrod had utilized his guitar and vocal ability through the sharing of his own song, “Tried and Tried”, as his lyricism and style is a direct result of training with legends. Freeman brings the concert home as he talks about how he finds Delta home. The band ends the set with the most iconic songs with songs by Sam Cook and BB King’s “Why I Sing the Blues”. The band danced around the crowd and in between the seats in an electric manner which left the audience in awe.

For more information on upcoming Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra performances check their website.