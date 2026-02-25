Two orchestras, one stage: Calgary Philharmonic’s It Takes Two

By Elaine Liang, February 25 2026—

The Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra’s (CPO) It Takes Two astonished audiences on Jan. 24 when it presented a musical collaboration not only between soloist and ensemble, but across generations of musicians. Joined by solo cellist Luka Coetzee and the Calgary Youth Orchestra (CYO); the CPO, conducted by Fawzi Haimor, brought together rhythmic vitality and brilliant melodies, unified by an emphasis on musical dialogue.

During the pre-concert chat, Haimor described the collaboration that he witnessed during rehearsals.

“It’s always just excitement and positivity. In the first half, what I’m noticing with the pros is how much they’re enjoying working with Luka…[they] get that energy from her and she gets that energy from them. That’s part of that amazing collaboration,” Haimor said. “Then, for [the pros] to go into the second half [and] switch gears [to] inspire these kids who have been waiting so long to play with them [is] a whole separate energy as well, but it’s entirely positive.”

In the first half of the program, Coetzee and the CPO delivered a riveting performance of Sergei Prokofiev’s Sinfonia concertante. The sweeping strings and swift solo passages kept the audience entranced by Coetzee’s captivating display of technical mastery and expressive drama.

As audiences settled in for the second half of the program, they were greeted with over 150 musicians. The concert hall had transformed into a venue of connection between the CYO’s young, aspiring musicians and the CPO’s passionate and professional musicians.

The second half began with Valerie Coleman’s Umoja: Anthem of Unity, which impressed with its initial floating passages and a sweetly-singing solo violin passage. The euphonious melody passed back and forth between the different instrument families and was contrasted by intense moments of dissonance from the brass and the percussion sections. The disharmony and tension eventually resolved into the main melody, and the piece ended on a bold note, showcasing the power of unity.

After the triumphant finish to Coleman’s Umoja, the two orchestras played Alberto Ginastera’s Four Dances from Estancia. The first dance, titled “Los trabajadores agrícolas” (The Land Workers), started off the dances with a relentless, march-like rhythm that eventually subsided and calmed to a delicate melody supported by soft strings and a tinkling piano in the second dance, “Danza del trigo” (Wheat Dance). This was followed by an energetic third dance, “Los peones de hacienda” (The Cattle Men). The festive final dance, “Malambo”, featured a twirling melody and a sense of excitement that ultimately culminated in a final accented united chord.

Lastly, the CPO and CYO brought George Gershwin’s jazz-influenced An American in Paris to life with a playful charm. The whimsical atmosphere provided a delightful contrast to the evening’s earlier intensity, ending the concert on a bright note.

From the softer, conversational passages to the powerful, full-orchestra climaxes, the concert was an incredible reminder of the power of unity. As individual voices came together, musicians exchanged dialogue through their instruments, and experiencing that collaboration as an audience member made the performance unforgettable.

The CPO has many concerts planned for the rest of the 2025-2026 season, ranging from classics to pop. Students can get discounted tickets through the Cpossibilities program.

For more information on upcoming concerts, visit the CPO’s website.