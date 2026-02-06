Where to watch the 2026 Winter Olympics

By Hannah Caparino, February 6 2026—

The Winter Olympics are right around the corner and Canadians all around the country will be watching the best of the best compete. During the 16 days of the Olympic games, everyone can witness Team Canada fight for gold in the most popular winter sports ranging from hockey, alpine skiing and more.

The looming question for many is where can fans watch the Olympics if they can’t fly to Milano?

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) had been a staple broadcasting channel for the past 60 years. The service had been covering the Olympics and various sports events for the past few decades, highlighting Canada’s participation in a wide array of affairs like worldwide swim meets, marathons and races. Viewers have the option to turn on the channel and watch each event live while being aired on television. CBC provided a viewing schedule on their website that follows the Olympics day by day so anyone can tune in. Watchers can also go to the CBC sports page to watch specific events after airing on the channel.

Alongside the channel and YouTube page, people can keep up with Team Canada through the CBC Olympics Instagram.

Another more accessible way to watch events is through the Olympics YouTube page, often showcasing wins, historic moments, speeches and more. During the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, Canada had been making appearances through individual athlete’s success in various swim competitions and beach volleyball. Athletes like Summer Macintosh put Canada on the map by continuing to defy expectations and break world records.

Even retired athletes like Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir have been featured on the channel because of the excellent standards that they’ve introduced during their time participating in the sport. The YouTube channel continues to cement Canada as a force to be reckoned with on the world stage in both the Summer and Winter events.

While there are options to watch the Olympics on television and on streaming, social media has become a medium to provide quick and easy posts about each event and Canada’s standing. Team Canada posts fairly regularly on their Instagram page, oftentimes providing statistics, wins, losses and individual rankings on their stories. Recently, the Team Canada Instagram has become more active, highlighting the athletes who will be participating in their respective sports.

While there are a number of services that everyone can keep up with, sports fans can continue to follow their favourite athletes through their own social media pages. Viewers can follow different athlete’s journeys to the Olympics as they experience the highs and lows of competing for the gold.

However you’d like to watch the Olympics, tune on Feb. 6 to Feb. 22 to see history being made.