A new take on an old classic: Alberta Ballet’s The Nutcracker

By Laura Beldor, February 2 2026—

From Dec. 12-24, 2025, Alberta Ballet ran their annual production of The Nutcracker at the Southern Jubilee Auditorium. This season, the company premiered a reinvented version of the ballet, bringing new life to a beloved story.

The Nutcracker has been a staple of the holiday season for over 100 years. From Sugar Plum Fairies to Rat Kings, almost all elements of the ballet are synonymous with Christmas. For the last 16 years, Alberta Ballet has put on performances of the iconic show every December. Under Artistic Director and choreographer Francesco Ventriglia, major changes have been made to the production for the first time in 17 years. Accompanying the dancers was the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra, who performed the classic melodies of Tchaikovsky.

“This year, we’re premiering a fresh interpretation, inspired by the exquisite artistry of Erté and featuring the stunning set designs of Italo Grassi and the breathtaking costumes of Gianluca Falaschi, handcrafted in Rome,” said Ventriglia in his introduction for this year’s production.

In Act One, the show begins with Drosselmyer adding the finishing touches on his toys for the children, him and his workshop moving across the stage. Following this sequence is the family holiday party. Instead of the typical Victorian style of past productions, Alberta Ballet presented audiences this year with an Art Nouveau/Art Deco Christmas as the setting of the celebration. The Gatsby-esque backdrop of the house, as well as extravagant costumes of the party guests capture the vibrant atmosphere of the early 20th century.

During this holiday party we are introduced to the protagonist, Clara, and her mischievous siblings Fritz and Louise who dance alongside the guests at the party. Ventriglia uses choreography in this sequence purposefully, characterizing the adults’ through the refined manners of their sophisticated movements and highlighting the children’s excitement through their lively dancing. Drosselmyer enters the party and immediately enthralls the children and their parents by performing magic tricks and showing off his mechanical dolls. Drosselmyer then gives Clara the titular Nutcracker that she immediately treats with gentleness and care. As the festivities die down, Clara is left alone in the party room, protectively cradling the Nutcracker as she drifts to sleep.

The scene shifts into the young girl’s dream where a dramatic battle commences between rats and toy soldiers. Drosselmyer returns and uses magic to transform Clara’s Nutcracker into a human size figure, who goes head-to-head with the Rat King. The battle begins with an F1-style race between the pain and ends with a duel, which the Nutcracker wins. After the victory, Clara and the Nutcracker are transported to a winter wonderland. Clara and the Nutcracker, who transforms into a prince, share a duet to celebrate the defeat of the Rat King. The Ice Queen and a group of Snowflakes follow suit, with their delicate movements matching the gentle snowfall softly raining down onto the stage while they dance. The first act then concludes as a moving train car, billowing clouds of smoke, makes its way across the stage, which Clara, the Prince and Drusselmyer all board.

Act 2 begins when the train arrives in the Land of Sweets, and the group is greeted by the Sugar Plum Fairy in her palace. In a grand celebration, various representatives come to perform for the Fairy. In this section, Ventriglia’s choreography continues to be lively and full of variety, from the entrancing dance of the Arabian peacock to the high energy spanish duet. The costumes in this second act are as refined as they were in the first half, one of the standouts being the dancers performing the Waltz of the Flowers; personifying springtime in their crisp green and pink attire. The Nutcracker Prince and Clara, the newly crowned Sugarplum princess, dance once more. Their royal status reflected in the opulent white of their costumes and elegance of their movements. The show ends with Clara being awoken back at her home and telling her parents all about her vivid dreams.

Altogether, Alberta Ballet’s production presented The Nutcracker in an unique and exciting way. The new costumes, the addition of moving set pieces and updated choreography revitalized the story while keeping many of its beloved classical elements. Audiences did not only get to experience the exceptional talent of dancers, instrumentalists and other artists featured in the show, but were also immersed into the magic and whimsy of a child’s Christmas. For the ballet company, this production was a strong conclusion to a year filled with many memorable performances.