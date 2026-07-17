University of Calgary not allowed at Pride 2026

By Matthew Johnson, July 17 2026—



Updated: This story has been updated to include a statement given to the Gauntlet by Calgary Pride at 2:32 p.m.



Messages obtained by the Gauntlet show that the University of Calgary has been asked by Calgary Pride not to march in the August 2026 pride parade.

However, individual faculties, associations and student groups can still participate by submitting their own applications to Calgary Pride.

While students and staff of the University of Calgary have marched together in previous years, this year’s pride in Calgary will look decidedly different for members of the queer community at the University of Calgary.

After a request for comment on the story, the University of Calgary said in a statement:

“The University of Calgary’s participation in the Calgary Pride Parade will look different this year. The Calgary Pride Board has asked the university not to walk as an institutional team.”

The university goes on to confirm in their statement that individual faculties, associations, and student groups may submit their own application.

“UCalgary remains committed to supporting LGBTQ2S+ communities and our students. We will continue to celebrate pride week on campus. Details of those on campus activities will be announced later this summer,” the statement continued.

In a statement provided, Calgary Pride said the reason for the university’s application not being accepted this year is in response to the action of the University during May 2024 encampments and the recent legal action taken by organizers, as reported by the Gauntlet, just a few months ago.

“This event had broader impacts on the community, which Calgary Pride seeks to acknowledge through this decision in 2026,” said Calgary Pride in their statement.

“Student groups, alumni groups, unions, faculty associations, and other campus community organizations are welcome and encouraged to participate in Pride 2026, so long as they walk without explicit University of Calgary logos showing,” said Calgary Pride.

Calgary Pride does state that this is not a ban and the U of C may re-apply to march in 2027, through “standard process.”

In response to the university not marching, the Students’ Union (SU) provided this statement to the Gauntlet:

“The SU isn’t privy to Calgary Pride’s decision-making process. However, we’ve been clear about our disappointment with several harmful choices the university made when introducing its trans-exclusionary sports policy last year. We hope Pride accounts for the difference between university leadership responsible for institutional decisions, and any 2SLGBTQI+ staff or students who were hoping to walk in the parade under UCalgary’s banner.”

The SU continues to organize their participation in this year’s pride parade, and previously marched under the Q Centre banner last year.

Additionally, the Graduate Students’ Association (GSA) provided this statement to the Gauntlet:

“The Graduate Student Association (GSA) is committed to supporting and advocating for 2SLGBTQIA+ students. Pride week in Calgary is an important fixture for the Calgary 2SLGBTQIA+ community. We have a strong queer community on campus, and for many, Calgary Pride offers their first safe opportunity to openly explore and celebrate their identity and connect with the wider 2SLGBTQIA+ community.”

The GSA did confirm that they will be filing an application to march in this year’s pride parade.

“We are dedicated to ensuring that our campus is a safe and inclusive space for the 2SLGBTQIA+ community. We will continue advocating for the programs, services, and supports our members need,” said the GSA.