Campus Valentine’s Day events

By Nikayla Goddard, February 12 2020—

Regardless of your relationship status, there are plenty of events taking place around campus for Valentine’s Day. Check out a comprehensive list of what’s happening and keep your eyes peeled around campus.

The Kula Ring, the undergraduate society for anthropology students, is hosting a Valentine’s movie night on the 14th at 4 p.m. in the Arts Lounge. With free pizza and popcorn, you can’t go wrong bringing a date to this event. The Film Society is also holding a movie night on Friday at 5:30 p.m. in room SS203, which you can attend by signing up for $5.

Snacks, drinks, colouring and new friends are a great way to spend Valentine’s Day — the Crayon Club is hosting a meet and greet on the 14th at 4 p.m. at Cassio AB.

The Improv Club is hosting their Valentines Special – a U of C Improv Show. Taking place at the Boris Roubakine Theatre (Craigie Hall C 104) from 7 to 9 p.m. on the 14, take your date to a one of a kind improv show!

Presented by the Centre for Sexuality, CASE, DIY Club, Ask First and SU Quality Money, there is a Relationsocks event taking place on the 14 from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Arts Lounge. It’s a relationship (including friendship!) oriented workshop that uses crafts to discuss important elements of socializing with others, and includes decorating a pair of socks.

Bake sales are the most prevalent of events, with tables of sweets scattered all throughout campus on the 14th. Heart of the City Piano Program Calgary, Operation Smile U of C and UNICEF on Campus are all hosting bake sales on the main campus, as well as the Community Rehabilitation and Disability Studies Student Association at the Foothills Health Science Center. Step Forward is also selling candygrams and hot cocoa at the Science A/B table from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the 13th. Not only do you get sweets, but you give your money to great fundraising causes.

Interested in buying a rose for a loved one or friend? The 3D Printing Club has 3D printed rose pens on sale both Thursday and Friday in ICT, and on Thursday Origami-Aid has their annual origami roses on sale in MacHall as well. If a Valentine’s Day card is more up your alley, the Mustard Seed U of C is also doing a pop-up card sales fundraiser on the 14th in MacHall.

Finally, if you have no interest in Valentine’s Day — there is an ANTI-Valentine’s Party hosted by Gender and Sexuality Alliance UCalgary at the Last Defense Lounge from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the 14 — they advertise games, prizes and free food!

