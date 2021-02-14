Calgary Transit’s My Fare app will include UCalgary’s UPass

By Nikayla Goddard, February 14 2021—

Calgary Transit’s My Fare app launched on July 1, 2020, and while it started off awkwardly with some early-release glitches, it serves as a more accessible way to order and access transit tickets.

The release of this app hit the radars of university student organizations as an option for expanding the accessibility of the University of Calgary’s UPass.

There is no current roll out date for this feature yet. However, when it does happen, the Students’ Union (SU) intends to be involved in the implementation and rollout according to SU vice-president external and Chair of the Calgary Student Alliance (CSA) Marley Gillies.

Traditionally, U of C students could access their transit pass by waiting in line in a location such as Science Theatres for a sticker to be placed on their Unicard. This process can be time consuming and inefficient, resulting in long lines at the start of every semester. With the implementation of the UPass onto My Fare, it will not replace this sticker, but rather be an alternative option for students who find it more convenient. This year, the UPass has been suspended due to COVID-19, without an option to opt-in. However, the SU advocated for — and achieved — discounted transit ticket books in Fall 2020.

Gillies included the My Fare idea on her CSA platform when running for the position. She commented that she was thrilled to be able to see her platform point come to fruition for students.

“I am pleased that students will have access to this rather than need to ensure their U of C ID is always with them,” she remarked. “However, some students do not have access to a smartphone. That’s why I focused my advocacy on this issue to ensure students will have the option to have the sticker added to their ID card, if that’s what they decide […] I am thrilled to have moved it forward for post-secondary students across Calgary.”