U of C updates COVID-19 response to international travel

By Cristina Paolozzi, April 2 2021—

In an email sent out to the UCalgary community on March 31, the university has announced that they are postponing their decision on international travel until June 15, 2021. The email continues by stating that, “Undergraduate student international travel related to in-person study abroad programs, exchanges, co-ops, practica, internships and externships will not be permitted until at least August 31, 2021.”

The university had previously stated that a decision on international travel would be announced sometime in April, however with the increased reports of the new COVID variants in the city, more time is needed in order to make a more informed decision.

The email also outlines the university’s stance on business-related travel outside of Canada. The university’s message maintains that all graduate students, academic staff, employees and postdocs are to follow the Government of Canada non-essential travel guidelines, which state to avoid non-essential travel. Exceptions will be made on a case-by-case basis.

For more information on the university’s COVID-19 response, check out their website.