Alberta progresses to Phase 3 of its vaccine rollout

By Cristina Paolozzi, May 5 2021—

Alberta has now progressed to Phase 3 of its vaccine rollout which means everyone over the age of 12 is now eligible to make an appointment to receive the first dose of the vaccine.

According to a press release from the Alberta government, starting May 6, every Albertan 30 or older can book an appointment through Alberta Health Services or through a participating pharmacy. On May 10, appointment bookings will expand to include Albertans aged 12–29.

“We need every Albertan who is eligible to book their appointment and get immunized. It may take time at first, but please be patient and book your appointment in the coming weeks. This is the most important thing you can do to protect yourselves, your loved ones, and your communities,” said Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health in a statement.

Recently, the Alberta government responded to the record-breaking case counts in the province by enacting new restrictions including moving all students from kindergarten to grade 12 to online learning temporarily, shutting down indoor fitness and indoor sports and closing restaurants to in-person dining including patios. As of this weekend, Alberta’s test positivity rate is 12 per cent.



To book your appointment, you can check out a list of participating pharmacies through the Alberta Blue Cross website, or book an appointment through the Alberta government’s website. To check real-time stats and COVID updates, view the Gauntlet’s virtual map.