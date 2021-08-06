U of C administration to update health and safety measures for reopening in the fall

By Cristina Paolozzi, August 6 2021—

The University of Calgary is considering additional health and safety measures in light of the evolving COVID-19 situation.

As a part of Stage 3 of their Open for Summer plan, the Alberta government has lifted all remaining public health restrictions, and last week it was announced that Albertans who test positive for COVID-19 will no longer be required to isolate.

While they are still planning on welcoming students back to in-person learning in the fall, the university is in the process of collecting information from students, faculty and staff in order to inform the decisions made on an updated health and safety plan.

In an email on Aug. 5, the university announced that they launched a survey for the campus community to weigh in anonymously on vaccination status and other health concerns regarding a return to campus.

The email also stated that the university has created a transdisciplinary COVID-19 task force to review the data collected and create an updated plan for the fall semester.

“We have established a transdisciplinary COVID-19 task force with medical, legal and social expertise to track the situation, review data, explore options and develop an updated preparedness plan for the fall,” the email reads.

The university also stated that the best solution for protection against COVID-19 is vaccination, and encouraged all community members to ensure they are fully vaccinated.

To learn more about the university’s COVID-19 response and other updates, check out their website. To take the survey, click here.